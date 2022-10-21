(The Center Square) – The City of Spokane Valley invites community members to learn more about four design options for replacement of the Sullivan Road bridge over Trent Avenue, a $35.2 to $43 million project.
An open house has been scheduled for 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27, to provide more information about the project. Construction also includes replacement of an adjacent bridge over the Burlington Northern Santa Fe railway track.
The forum will be at East Valley Middle School, 4920 N. Progress Road. A slide show is planned to illustrate the the four design alternatives. Attendees will be provide with the opportunity to rank designs by preference.
People who cannot attend can provide feedback about the project via an online survey through Nov 18. The survey can be found on the city’s website, spokanevalley.org.
The city has secured about $3 million to fund 60% of the necessary design costs. Officials plan to apply for state and federal funding to cover construction costs, which vary based on design elements.
With traffic growth in the area, along with the connection of Bigelow Gulch Road to the Sullivan/Wellesley intersection, city staffers expect that the existing interchange will fail to handle to handle demand by 2030.
In addition, bridge clearance over Trent does not meet current standards, nor do the lengths of on-ramps at the interchange. The bridge has been repaired six times in the last 10 years after being struck by vehicles passing underneath, according to information posted by the city.
Not only will replacing bridges over Trent and the BNSF tracks support additional traffic demand, the project allows expansion of the railway mainline.
The consultant firm Fehr & Peers provided interchange alternatives based on the following criteria: Vehicle and pedestrian safety; level of service; environmental impacts; right-of-way needs; construction costs; maintenance and operation expenses; and freight mobility. Community input will also be a deciding factor, say city officials.
The most expensive option at $43.1 million is called the Diverging Diamond Interchange. That project would route northbound and southbound traffic to opposite sides at two signalized intersections.
Two other alternatives are each priced at $42.2 million:
- The Standard Signalized Diamond Interchange widens Sullivan to seven lanes, two in each direction, two southbound lefts and one northbound left. Signalized intersections will be used for both eastbound and westbound ramps.
- The Diamond Interchange with Peanut Roundabout elongates all turn movements of traffic for on/off eastbound and westbound ramps and increases on-ramp lengths.
The final option, at $35.2 million, is the Jughandle Interchange, which connects two at-grade roundabouts at Sullivan and Trent and increases the east on-ramp length.