(The Center Square) – The City of Spokane Valley is tightening its parking rules for public right-of-ways to stop people from leaving vehicles along streets for long periods of time or living in them.
Officials also want to prevent people from moving the same vehicle around the block every few days to avoid being towed. City Attorney Cary Driskell referred to that as a “whack-a-mole” problem that needed to be avoided.
He told Mayor Pam Haley and the council last week that dealing with people living in vehicles was complicated due to a Washington State Supreme Court ruling in 2021.
That case involved a homeless man camping in a vehicle that was towed by the City of Seattle. He challenged the action and justices determined that the state Homestead Act prevented government officials from taking away his only residence. They said a lien could not be placed on the vehicle, and it could not be sold.
In addition, Driskell said the court determined that the $550 penalty leveled against the homeless man violated his 8th Amendment rights. That provision in the Bill of Rights protects people from cruel or excessive punishment.
Justices said, because the homeless man had no income, he had no ability to pay the fine. Therefore, it was excessive.
Although cities in Washington can still legally tow vehicles belonging to the homeless, they typically now allow the owners a week or two to challenge the action and possibly reclaim the vehicles.
No fines are attached to the impoundment. If the vehicles are not reclaimed, they are destroyed instead of sold, said Driskell.
Under discussion last week was a new draft of the city’s parking policy prepared by Driskell in collaboration with Erik Lamb, deputy city manager, and Police Chief Dave Ellis.
The council wanted a parking code that more specifically clarified areas of responsibility and when enforcement would be triggered.
Lamb said staff would be bringing forward another proposed policy regarding parking on private property in two weeks.
After a lengthy discussion, the council decided to stick with the 24 hours allowed under state law for a vehicle to remain in the same place. They expressed concern about a property owner going on vacation and leaving a vehicle in front of his or her home and then having it towed.
Ellis said enforcement of parking infractions was complaint driven, so it was rare to get a report like that. He said neighborhoods tended to know who belonged there and most calls were made about people sleeping in cars outside homes.
He said enforcement officers used discretion and every effort was made to contact the vehicle owner before a tow took place.
Current practice, said Ellis, is to tag the vehicle for towing after it remains for 24 hours along the street, although it can take several days for that action to take place. He said the notice gives people the opportunity to remedy the situation.
The council concurred with a staff recommendation that the notice of violation apply to every right-of-way and not just the site where the vehicle was parked. That would prevent people from shifting streets and taking the problem to another neighborhood, they said.
The council also agreed with a proposed prohibition against people parking within 15 feet of a mailbox at any time.
Ellis said that was important because many times postal workers would not deliver to a blocked box, which could result in people not receiving medicines in a timely manner.
Under the draft code, a junk vehicle is described as at least three years old, extensively damaged, apparently inoperable and having a market value of only scrap metal. To get towed as a junker, a vehicle must meet three of the four listed criteria.
Councilor Brandi Peetz noted that most complaints received by the city involved cars being parked along the street for long periods outside apartment complexes. She asked what the current development code was in that regard. She was told that apartment owners had to provide one space for studio and one-bedroom dwellings and 1.5 for two-bedroom and above. In addition, they were mandated to provide spaces for visitors.
Driskell said the standard penalty for violation of a parking ordinance was $30, plus any impoundment fees. He said some cities went higher or had several categories of fines, but the council opted to stay with $30.
Councilor Arne Woodward received confirmation from Lamb that enforcement rules would not just apply to cars, trucks and RVs, but trailers and boats. Vehicles parked along streets with registrations expired for 45 days or more would also be subject to enforcement.
Ellis said the Sheriff’s Community Oriented Policing Effort (SCOPE) provided most of the enforcement for Spokane Valley’s parking violations. He said the nonprofit was manned by volunteers who were commissioned through the sheriff’s office to issue tickets and arrange for tows.
During 2021, he said these volunteers arranged to have 221 vehicles towed within the city, and dealt with 912 abandoned vehicles, 16 junkers and 233 parking violation calls.
Councilor Laura Padden asked if SCOPE could be utilized to take on more enforcement activities when the parking policy had been adopted.
Lamb said he would bring back an answer to that question back before the council. He said the draft policy had been brought forward so staff could get a direction from council about what its priorities were.