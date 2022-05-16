(The Center Square) – The Spokane Valley Fire Department is marking Emergency Medical Services Week, May 15 to 21, with a request that voters lift the existing tax levy cap to provide more funding to train paramedics and replace aging equipment.
The electorate will weigh in Aug. 2 on the proposal to restore the district's original real property tax rate of $1.50 per $1,000 of assessed valuation.
The current levy has fallen to $1.04 per $1,000 due to a 1% limitation on yearly increases that is not keeping pace with inflation, according to a post on the district’s website, spokanevalleyfire.com.
“Most taxpayers are paying less to the fire levy each year as property values increase,” states the post.
If approved, the levy cap would be lifted in 2023, generating about $9.4 million in additional revenue for the fire department.
For each of the following five years, the levy would increase 1% or the percentage allowed by the consumer price index, not to exceed 6%.
That anticipated cost to homeowners with a $400,000 assessed property valuation is $181.58 per year.
The Spokane Valley Fire District Board of Commissioners approved the lid lift proposal following a report by Fire Chief Frank Soto about the growing need for more paramedics.
With more than 80% of the agency’s responses now involving medical assistance, he said more than 25% of his staff needs to be trained to provide advanced life support.
In 2021, Spokane Valley responded to 15,021 call for medical assistance, which is an increase from previous years, records show.
The department reports more than a 44% increase in emergency response over the last seven years.
Not only would the extra funding from the levy lift be used for medical training, but aging equipment and vehicles can be replaced, states the information post.
In addition, the department can keep up with inflation, including the high cost of diesel.
The district reports that 61% of the department’s budget is funded by a special Maintenance & Operation levy, and 37% by a regular fire levy, which is the one the lid lift is sought for. The remaining 2% of the budget is comprised of grants and other funding sources.
“This is a dangerous position to put our fire department in because SVFD is too dependent on funding from a non‐permanent special levy (M&O),” states the informational post. “The Levy Lid Lift will help change this position and make us less dependent on our current M&O Levy. The result will be a more financially secure fire department able to continue services to our community in the manner they have become accustomed.”
Officials noted that levies are the primary funding source for fire and emergency services.
If the levy lid lift proposal does not pass in August, commissioners have stated the intent to bring the issue before voters again in November.
If the proposal does not get approved on the second try, the district will ask for more funding next year for the M&O levy in the 2024 through 2027 cycle. That levy requires a supermajority – or 60% -- of voters to pass, whereas the lid lift can be done through a simple majority.
If the M&O request should also fail, district officials said budgetary cuts will become necessary, including reduction in staffing and some services, as well as closure of some stations.