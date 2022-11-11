(The Center Square) – The Spokane Valley City Council is set to adopt a 2023 legislative agenda on Tuesday that seeks more than $33 million in grants for local and state infrastructure projects.
If the agenda is approved, Spokane Valley will ask for $5 million next year to complete the Pines Road/ Burlington Northern Santa Fe Grade Separation Project. The total cost of the project is $40 million and the city has already received the bulk of funding from state and federal allocations.
Last summer, U.S. Sen. Patty Murray, D-Bothell, secured $5 million in the 2023 Senate Appropriations bill to reconfigure the intersection. That funding was added to $21.7 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation and $10.2 million from the Spokane Regional Transportation Council. In addition, the city received $1 million in a federal Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvement grant, and nearly $800,000 from Avista Utilities.
If the final round of funding is approved, the Pines Road/BNSF Grade Separation Project is expected to be completed in 2024.
The project entails replacement of the existing at-grade BNSF crossing on Pines Road with an underpass, and redesign of the Pines and Trent Avenue intersection with a roundabout. City officials expect the changes to reduce travel delays in the area where 65 freight trains and two Amtrak passenger trains pass through each day.
In addition, about 35,000 vehicles use the intersection each day, contributing to about 49 collisions from 2017 to 2021, according to city records. Changes to traffic patterns are expected to improve public safety in the busy corridor.
A study by consulting firm ECONorthwest determined that, over 25 years, the project could pave the way for 8,729 new jobs and contribute millions in new tax revenue.
Roadway reconstruction will open up nearly 170 acres of mixed-use, commercial and industrial land for development.
Included in the project is a new trailhead for the Centennial Trail, as well as restrooms and electric vehicle charging stations.
The city is also asking the legislature to fund two grants totaling $1.5 million for phase two of Greenacres Park improvements. The final phase of work includes the addition of tennis, pickleball and basketball courts, a community garden, expanded parking spaces, and more.
The first phase of improvements was completed in 2012 at a cost of about $1.4 million. That work included a playground, informal amphitheater, shelter and stage, multi-use field, walking paths, expanded splashpad, disc golf course and planting of shade trees.
Land for Greenacres, the city first new park since incorporation in 2003, was purchased 25 years ago from Raymond Brown, Karla Ruddach and Edward Lehman. The park is comprised of two parcels that make up 8.3 acres.
Another ask on the city’s 2023 legislative agenda is a $1.17 million grant from the Youth Recreational Facilities Program and $1.84 million from the Building for the Arts program to construct a performing arts center. These awards will be matched by private contributions to fund a 59,000 square foot center with a 475-seat main stage and 200-seat flexible studio theater.
Lastly, the city is poised to request $24 million to upgrade public owned stadiums, including local Avista Stadium that is home to the Spokane Indians.
On the policy front, Spokane Valley officials will advocate to once again make drug possession an arrestable offense, preferably a felony, and have more funding for treatment programs.
Getting full police pursuits restored will also be a priority of the city. Officials want to see more funding to hire, train and protect law enforcement officers and increased resources for alternative response teams, such as behavioral health and homeless outreach specialists.
The city is also planning to call on the state to remove barriers to the construction of affordable housing and provide tax incentives to boost the available supply of residences.
Spokane Valley officials will once again seek more local control in decisions involving land-use and growth management.