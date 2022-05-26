(The Center Square) – Spokane Valley, Washington has issued a call for lifeguards and swim instructors to alleviate a YMCA staffing crisis that could result in fewer opportunities for area youth to use the three city pools.
This week the city put out a call for people to apply as lifeguard and swim instructors with YMCA of the Inland Northwest.
The nonprofit only has about one-third the number of seasonal employees needed to staff the pools. If that situation cannot be resolved, only one pool will open at a time on a rotating daily schedule, according to Jeff Kleingartner, spokesperson for the city.
Opening day for the summer swim season is Saturday, June 18, so a full recruitment drive is being undertaken to ensure all pools can open, he stated in a Wednesday press release.
To qualify to be a lifeguard or swim instructor, individuals must be 15 years of age or older and have basic swimming skills. Lifeguards must pass a certification course that includes CPR/first-aid training.
Staff work with the swim team, provide lessons, water exercise classes, lap swim, open swim and free water safety clinics.
Candidates who complete their certification and commit to working for the YMCA will be eligible for reimbursement of their certification course fee. Starting pay is $14.49 per hour.
Registration for the first session of swim lessons, which opens to the public on June 6, will include only one-third the number of lessons from a typical year. As additional staff are secured, more lessons will be offered.