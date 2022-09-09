(The Center Square) – The City of Spokane Valley is preparing a list of projects to improve water quality for residents that could be funded by millions in state and federal grant and loan programs.
The Washington Department of Ecology has issued a call for projects for fiscal year 2024. The agency will evaluate submitted applications and separate them into respective funding pots, according to Adam Jackson, senior engineer for the city.
He told the city council on Tuesday that applications are due Oct. 12 and gained agreement to compile information about how potential funding will be used.
Jackson said the following funding pots are available: Clean water revolving loan fund of about $250 million; the stormwater financial assistance program offers $35 million; there is $20 million for state grants; $1.7 million for federal grants; and an additional $11.4 million of federal funds available for sewer overflow and stormwater reuse grants.
Local projects eligible for a share of this funding include drywell retrofits/upgrades throughout the city and improvements to the Sprague Avenue stormwater system, said Jackson.
He said DOE will issue a draft funding list in January and award those monies next July. Work must start on select projects no later than April 2024.
The city will be required to come up with a 15% local match for the stormwater assistance grants, the pot of funding frequently sought by the city. Other programs require matches of up to 40%, said Jackson.
He said awards from the past generally range from $100,000 to $400,000, but some agencies have received $1 to $3 million.
Jackson told the council when given the green light to prepare an application, that he will crunch numbers and provide the council with information, including where matching funds can be found in the budget, to review later this month.