(The Center Square) – The City of Spokane Valley is seeking community help to refine a branding strategy prior to its 20th anniversary in 2023.
Toward that end, residents and business owners are asked to participate in the "Reflecting on Spokane Valley" online survey. Input is being sought for possible updates to the city’s logo, signage, website and visual communications materials.
Those who visit Spokane Valley or otherwise have an interest in the city can also give feedback.
A link to the survey can be found on the city’s website at spokanevalley.org. Questionnaires must be submitted by Sunday, July 31, to be considered, according to a news release from Jeff Kleingartner, spokesperson.
Spokane incorporated in 2003 and had a population of 109,976 as of the 2020 Census. The city is the eighth largest in Washington and is sited next to the Spokane River, for which it was named.
The city is located about 10 miles from the Idaho border to the east, and about 9 miles to Spokane in the west.
The survey offered by Spokane Valley asks respondents to choose attributes that describe the city from among 21 options. These include business-oriented, a leader, family focused, innovative, professional, and more.
A comment box is provided so people can share thoughts about what makes Spokane Valley special and unique to them.
Not only are respondents asked to provide their perspective about the city’s existing logo and signage, they are also asked how acquaintances outside the area perceive the current brand and its effectiveness.
There are 14 options to choose from as benefits of living Spokane Valley, including its outdoor recreational possibilities, scenic setting, lower cost of living, shopping choices and employment possibilities.