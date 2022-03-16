(The Center Square) - Spokane Valley Mayor Pam Haley has publicly thanked U.S. Sen. Patty Murray, D-Bothell, for successfully advocating for $3 million of federal money to be awarded to the city’s Barker Road corridor projects .
“This funding is critical to improving traffic and safety conditions in this important corridor,” said Haley.
She said the money will be used to continue widening and reconstructing nearly two miles of South Barker Road to a five-lane arterial between Mission and Appleway avenues, and a three-lane arterial between Appleway and the city’s southern boundary.
Single lane roundabouts will be installed at the intersections of Sprague Avenue, 4th Avenue and 8th Avenue. These proposed improvements will be built incrementally as funding is procured, said Haley.
City officials have made Barker Road a priority as traffic congestion has increased rapidly in recent years. North Barker Road is heavily traveled by industrial and commercial vehicles using Interstate 90 and State Route 290 (Trent Avenue) to transport goods between Idaho, Canada, and the greater Pacific Northwest.
In addition, the city has taken steps to encourage economic development by streamlining the permitting process in the northeast industrial area, leading to swift industrial growth along North Barker Road.
In the southern part of the corridor, rapid growth within the city, neighboring City of Liberty Lake, and Spokane County is generating additional residential traffic and congestion.
The city has been planning for several years to improve the capacity of the corridor to handle this emerging growth.
The Barker Road corridor parallels the east boundary of Spokane Valley. The road intersects with I-90, providing access to more than 800 acres of industrial property and 220 acres of homes.
In 2020, the city adopted transportation impact fees to provide 19% of funding needed for these projects along that corridor:
- Widen and improve Barker Road to a five-lane urban
roadway section from Mission Avenue to I-90.
- Reconstruct the intersection of South Barker Road and
Sprague Avenue with a single lane roundabout.
- Widen and improve Barker Road to a five-lane urban
roadway section from I-90 to Appleway Avenue.
- Reconstruct the intersection of Barker Road and 4th
Avenue with a single lane roundabout.
- Reconstruct the intersection of Barker Road and 8th
Avenue with a single lane roundabout.
The total project cost was estimated in January as $18.8 million, although that cost was based on lower fuel and material prices. The city had secured $2.3 million prior to receiving the news about the additional federal funds.
In addition to the five projects shown above, Spokane Valley is already at work on the fully funded $26 million Barker Road/Burlington Northern Santa Fe grade separation project. The city wants to improve safety by replacing the existing at-grade railway crossing on Barker Road with an overpass and constructing a roundabout at the Trent Avenue intersection.