(The Center Square) - The City of Spokane Valley has partnered with the Spokane County Treasurer's Office to provide another option for homeowners to pay their semi-annual property taxes.
On Tuesday, the two entities announced that a representative from the treasurer’s office will be at Spokane Valley City Hall, 10210 E. Sprague Avenue, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Friday, April 15, 22 and 29.
“I am pleased that taxpayers will once again have the option to make in-person payments at Spokane Valley City Hall” said Michael Baumgartner, treasurer of Spokane County. “This location provides the public a convenient location to conduct their business with the Treasurer’s Office without having to travel downtown or pay for parking.”
The first half of tax payments are due by April 30, which is a weekend. So, the deadline for these payments is now May 2, according to Baumgartner.
Payments accepted at city hall will be by check or card only. No cash payments will be accepted and there are no fees for paper checks. Fees for using a card range from .45 cents for an electronic check, to $3.95 for a Visa debit card, to 2.65% to use a credit card.