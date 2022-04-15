(The Center Square) – Chris Duff, president of the Spokane Indians, will provide the Spokane Valley City Council on Tuesday with an overview of improvements needed at Avista Stadium.
He will also update the council on the status of county discussions for a possible ballot measure to cover the cost of upgrades. The elected body meets at 6 p.m. on April 19 at city hall, 10210 E. Sprague Avenue.
A background report provided part of the agenda packet by John Hohman, city manager, lays out the new stadium standards required by Major League Baseball (MLB).
The stadium is located in the city of Spokane Valley and owned by Spokane County.
The county commissioners hired ALSC Architects to provide an assessment about exactly what needed to be done to comply with MLB regulations.
ALSC determined that the cost for renovations could be $14-16 million. That estimate does not include additional improvements for spectators, which would bring the total cost to $23 million.
Hohman’s report reiterates that the additional improvements are not required for MLB compliance. They are intended to grow attendance by improving the spectator experience.
Upgrades to meet MLB mandates include field light replacement, remodeling/expansion of the home and visitor clubhouses, relocation of the stadium’s maintenance building, adding a pitching tunnel and workout facilities, moving the bullpen, replacing player dugouts, and a complete renovation of the ball field.
Spectator amenities include expansion of food and beverage service and the dugouts, the addition of a 360-degree outfield concourse, as well as more landscaping.
The county commission could ask voters to approve a ballot proposal to fund stadium improvements in the August primary election. That would require the measure to be submitted by May 13.
Earlier this year, Commissioners Josh Kerns, Al French and Mary Kuney were briefed by Doug Chase, director of the county’s Parks, Recreation & Golf department, about levy options that carried different price tags.
In lieu of floating a bond that would require 60% supermajority approval, French said the county could ask for a “levy lid lift” on the amount of property taxes it collects to generate the revenue. He said a simple majority of voters would need to approve the county exceeding the $10 per $1,000 of assessed value limit.
However, he said the time period to collect that extra revenue would be much shorter than the standard 20-year bond.
In its master plan, the county has prioritized modifying facilities to accommodate cold-weather operations now that the Indians have a longer playing season.
From 1983 through 2019, the team was a short-season A team and played about 60 games a year. In 2020, MLB reduced the number of its minor league affiliates, and the Indians were bumped up to High A, which meant they would play about 120 games a year and their season would start in April instead of June.