(The Center Square) – Spokane Valley Police Chief and Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Undersheriff David Ellis was recently reelected to a second two-year term as vice-president of the Airborne Public Safety Association board.
Ellis was first elected as vice-president two years ago, after serving four years as the nonprofit organization’s director for the Western Region. He has been a member of the APSA for 15 years.
The volunteer-led organization was founded in 1968 and works to support and encourage the use of aircraft in public safety. With more than 3,000 members, the group provides networking systems, educational seminars and product expositions.
Locally, Ellis serves as the director of the Spokane Regional Air Support Unit, which was established in 2005 after the U.S. Army donated three helicopters to the sheriff’s office.
Since its inception, the unit has assisted with search and rescue, hunts for fugitives, fire suppression, surveillance, Homeland Security critical infrastructure checks, natural disaster damage assessment, and patrol services to the Inland Northwest.
The unit is manned by law enforcement officials from numerous agencies in the region. Members provide an array of services, from pilots to medics and tactical flight officers.
The Spokane unit currently operators two Bell OH-58s helicopters, that can detect heat on the ground and are equipped with strong lighting to help locate people. Technology aboard allows fire and police personnel in a Mobile Command Vehicle to see real-time aerial video and make timely decisions based on what they see.
The unit also has a Bell UH-1H Super Huey helicopter that is equipped with a long line and hoist system for short-haul rescue missions.
All three aircraft were acquired from government surplus programs.