The Center Square) - The City of Spokane Valley invites artists from the Inland Northwest to submit original designs for traffic signal/utility box wraps and earn $450 for each one that is chosen.
Up to four designs per artists can be submitted for the program organized by the city in partnership with Spokane Arts and sponsored by Spokane Teachers Credit Union. Designs must be submitted by midnight on Sunday, Sept. 11, and only those that comply with existing copyright laws will be eligible for selection next month.
Spokane Arts has announced that up to 20 artists will be chosen for this round of utility/signal box wraps. Applications are available at spokanearts.org and there is no entry fee.
The goal of the contest is to get the 20 wraps printed on vinyl by a third-party design fabricator and then used as public art. The intent of the program is to beautify utilitarian surfaces and provide designers with exhibition experience, according to an online post by Spokane Arts.
Of the 20 wraps, 12 will be put on boxes in Spokane Valley and eight within the City of Spokane. A joint panel will select the winning designs and artists can specify whether they’d like their work considered for a particular city, or both.
This is Spokane Valley’s first time participating in the program. Artists are being encouraged to celebrate their cultural, environmental and historical identities.
Artists vying to have a wrap displayed in Spokane are encouraged to steer away from “common iconography” that is already heavily used. For example, officials say the Clocktower and Garbage Goat are already well-represented so other designs are preferable.
Due to the public nature of the art, submitted designs will not be considered if they contain advertising, or religious, sexual and violent themes, say organizers. The content must be suitable for all ages and cannot convey political partisanship.
Payments to artists will be issued in October upon delivery of the final design files. The installation timeline depends on the schedule of the vendor selected to install the wraps, according to Spokane Arts.
For more information, or to get questions addressed, email Shantell Jackson, director at Spokane Arts, at shantell@spokanearts.org.