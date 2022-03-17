(The Center Square) – The monthly pay of the mayor and city council of Spokane Valley will increase in mid-April as decided by an independent salary commission.
Mayor Pam Haley will earn $2,250 per month instead of $1,775. The six other councilors will see their pay increase from $1,415 per month to $1,800.
Currently serving with Haley are: Rod Higgins, Brandi Peetz, Arne Woodard, Tim Hattenburg, Ben Hick and Laura Padden.
Once all salaries are effective, the annual increase will be $33,420. The commission also anticipates related payroll taxes to go up by $4,400.
The 2022 budget set by the council is $107.8 million.
The commission also recommended in its final report released earlier this month that pay levels for the elected officials be reviewed every three years to ensure they are kept current. The salaries were previously adjusted in 2019 but had not been reviewed for 13 years before that.
Seated on the commission appointed by Haley were: Kathe Williams, Dan Allision Charles Dowers, Tes Sturges and Steven Wareham. Eric Rieckers was an alternate.
They were assisted by City Attorney Cary Driskell, City Clerk Chris Bainbridge and Human Resource Director John Whitehead.
Spokane Valley is the ninth largest city in Washington with a population of 104,000. The city operates under a council-manager form of government. The council selects one of its peers to represent the city as mayor for a two-year term. A city manager then enacts the policies set by council.
The salary commission looked at what other similar size cities with the same form of government were paying officials. It also analyzed data from the Association of Washington Cities.
The nine cities they focused on for comparison were: Lacey, Vancouver, Olympia, Burien, Richland, Pasco, Kennewick Kirkland and Bellevue.
The commission found that the weekly hours reported by the mayor and fellow councilors were down slightly from pre-pandemic levels. They estimated that, as things pick back up in society and community meetings resume, the council will work an average of 24.5 hours per week and the mayor will put in 39 hours.
The salaries decided upon by the commission following several meetings in January and February were higher than recommended by community members in an online survey on the city’s website.
The majority of 135 respondents, 41.48%, wanted council salaries to range between $1,250 and $1,500. They felt the mayor’s salary should be set between $1,750 and $2,000.