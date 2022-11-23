(The Center Square) – The Spokane Valley City Council in a 5-2 vote has approved a hike in the yearly stormwater fee from $21 to $58, the first increase since 2006 and the same rate charged for most residences in Spokane.
The decision to raise the fee in January followed a recent presentation by Gloria Mantz, city engineer. She told the elected body that the higher fee would bring in nearly $6 million in 2023, which was needed to replace aging infrastructure and comply with anticipated new regulations from the state Department of Ecology.
She said stormwater was an enterprise fund that the state required to be sufficient to cover expenses. Without the increase, city officials anticipated that stormwater expenses in 2023 would exceed revenue by more than $200,000.
“This will allow us to maintain the level of service we have been providing and also comply with new requirements,” said Mantz of the increase.
She said local governments were required by state and federal laws to capture stormwater from rain and snow runoff, which can be polluted by oil and other pollutants from roadways. Stormwater has to be cleaned before it re-enters rivers and the Spokane Valley-Rathdrum Prairie Aquifer that provides drinking water to most residents in the county.
Councilors Ben Wick and Brandi Peetz favored raising the fee to $45 and then evaluating later whether that was enough or would need to be boosted. They felt nearly tripling the fee in one year might create hardship for families already struggling with high inflation and fuel costs.
“It is too high of a jump,” said Peetz.
Wick reminded his peers that the council had voted against the 1% property tax increase allowed by state law, which would have cost the average homeowner about $3. He said the increase had not been adopted because the council was concerned about families already grappling with an economic recession.
He also noted that DOE not yet finalized new regulations, so the city was budgeting for something that was not yet a reality.
“The minimum should be what we’re adopting right now,” said Wick.
Mantz said the $45 fee would be the bare minimum necessary to cover stormwater needs. That amount would have brought in about $4.8 million annually, she said.
With the “proactive” amount of $58, she said new staffers could be brought onboard to help the city get ahead of stormwater management instead of just keeping up with infrastructure repairs.
“The minimum is basically you’re just putting a Band-Aid and fixing what’s failing,” Mantz said. “The proactive allows you to replace failing infrastructure and gets you a little bit ahead of the game.”
For the past 16 years, Spokane Valley property owners have paid the $21 annual fees for every single-family home, duplex, triplex and fourplex. Owners of apartment buildings and commercial properties pay $21 per 3,160 square feet of impermeable surface.
Wick said he understood the importance of protecting water quality but questioned whether it was a good idea to nearly triple stormwater fees in one year.
“I think it was too much, too fast,” he said.
“Let’s step up to what our consultant says is the minimum,” Wick said. “Let’s give us another year to figure out what the rules are going to be."
Mayor Pam Haley and Councilors Arne Woodard, Rod Higgins, Laura Padden and Tim Hattenburg felt the city needed the additional revenue to deal with a backlog of needed infrastructure improvements.
Haley said fee differential was small enough to be absorbed by homeowners.
“It’s really a few dollars a month to protect our single-source water supply,” she said. “This is health and safety. It’s very, very important.”
Councilors in favor of the full increase noted that community members had been given the opportunity for input on the fee through a survey and public meeting in October, and most had been supportive of the maximum increase.
The fee will be adjusted each year in accordance with changes to the Consumer Price Index.