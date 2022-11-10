(The Center Square) - The Spokane Valley City Council will split $182,000 in economic development and social service funds from the 2023 budget between 14 local nonprofit organizations.
Each year, the council sets aside funds in the budget to contract with groups that coordinate activities or services that benefit residents of the community.
After reviewing requests from 22 organizations for funding, the elected body decided to give money to 14, although they did not grant the actual requests that were higher than the award: .
Groups that will receive funds are:
- Elevations Children’s Therapy - $11,041 for a grant program that helps families in need with medical costs and special therapies;
- Greater Spokane County Meals on Wheels - $21,185 to deliver meals to seniors, enabling them to stay healthy and maintain their independence;
- HUB Sports Center - $4,286 to host a career pathways event for students in grades 6-8 in manufacturing, construction, trades and the medical fields;
- Inland Chess Academy - $1,457 for an after-school chess program at two Title I schools in the city;
- JAKT Foundation (Spokane Valley Farmers Market) - $10,714 to support the Friday market scheduled June through September 2023 at CenterPlace;
- Junior Achievement of Washington - $4,143 to help underwrite the participation of students, grades K-12, in Junior Achievement’s financial literacy, entrepreneurship and career readiness programs;
- My Turn Theatre - $4,286 to support a production that provides leading roles to adults with disabilities;
- Spokane Valley Arts Council - $17,326 to support operating costs and production of a monumental bronze by artist Nancy McLaughin;
- Spokane Valley Heritage Museum - $16,469 to preserve, digitize and maintain access to historic records that preserve the area’s culture;
- Spokane Valley Partners - $46,155 to provide food, clothing, diapers, emergency assistance and other outreach services to individuals and families in need;
- Spokane Valley Summer Theatre - $10,326 to cover rental for mainstage shows scheduled next year.
- Teen & Kid Closet - $10,000 to support the “2023 New Shoes for All Initiative” that provides children and teens referred to the program with one new pair of shoes;
- Transitions - $8,571 to support operations of the New Leaf Café, which provides practical and supportive job training for women facing barriers to mainstream employment; and
- Widows Might - $16,041 to help with rent, health care and programs for those in need.