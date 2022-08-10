(The Center Square) - The City of Spokane Valley has received two funding awards totaling about $2.25 million that will be used for projects to benefit pedestrians and bicyclists.
Statewide, the Washington Department of Transportation has awarded $20 million toward 15 projects that improve safety and mobility for people riding or walking.
Spokane Valley received $1.7 million of that funding to pay for sidewalk and bicycle lane improvements on Bowdish Road from 12th to 22nd Avenue. This work is scheduled for construction in the spring and summer of 2024.
In addition, Spokane Valley was given $556,400 to install a new pedestrian beacon crossing that connects city hall to the south with Balfour Park, a new county library, and an existing transit stop to the north. Construction on this project is also expected to take place in the spring of 2024.
The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act that was approved by Congress last year has $1.38 billion dedicated annually as of 2022 to protected bike lanes, trails and multi-use paths. That amount increases to $1.48 billion per year in 2026.
The Biden administration is focused on getting more people using alternative modes of travel as one way to fight climate change and encourage physical fitness to lower national healthcare costs.