(The Center Square) – The Spokane Valley Council will be asked Tuesday by Bill Helbig, director of Community & Public Works, to submit $12 million in federal funding requests for infrastructure improvements to Washington’s Congressional Delegation.
Based on the 2022 federal budgeting process, Helbig noted in a staff report that funding awards generally ranged from $1 million to $5 million. With that in mind, he wants to keep Spokane Valley's requests for 2023 within those perimeters.
If received, the money will be used on four major projects that not only increase public safety but are expected to spur economic development.
Spokane Valley is on a quest to keep traffic flowing and improve access to commercial and industrial lands during a time of rapid growth. Toward that end, U.S. Sen. Patty Murray, D-Bothell, recently announced that $3 million was being directed to Spokane Valley for Barker Road corridor projects.
North Barker Road is heavily traveled by industrial and commercial vehicles using Interstate 90 and State Route 290 (Trent Avenue) to transport goods between Idaho, Canada, and the greater Pacific Northwest.
Helbig noted in his report for the March 29 meeting that Murray is not limiting the number of projects an agency can submit for 2023 funding, nor request amounts.
These requests must be submitted by April 5 and do not require any local matching funds.
Helbig also noted that U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Spokane, has issued a request for community project applications. Requests should be limited to $5 million, are due April 15, and also do not require matching funds.
Although Sen Maria Cantwell, D-Edmonds, has not yet issued a request for funding proposals, it is expected that she will in coming weeks, according to Helbig.
He is asking the council to approve a $5 million federal funding request for the Pines Road/Burlington Northern Santa Fe Grade Separation project. The total cost for that work is estimated at $34 million and the city has secured $9.7 million to date.
The city wants to remove a transcontinental rail line at-grade crossing at Pines Road, one of its busiest streets. The project includes construction of an underpass and a new roundabout, among other work.
Eliminating the crossing adjacent to the intersection of Pines Road and Trent Avenue that serves 35,000 vehicles per day is critical to vehicle and pedestrian safety, say city officials.
Completion of the project is expected to improve access to 170 acres of nearby mixed-use or commercially zoned property, and 56 acres of prime industrial lands that are currently undeveloped.
Helbig recommends asking federal officials to provide $2.54 million for the Bigelow-Sullivan Corridor: Sullivan/Trent Interchange. No funding has yet been secured for the $26.6 million project.
The corridor has a deadly crash history due to congestion, absence of passing lanes, poor sight lines, steep grades, sharp curves and a poorly operating interchange at State Route 290.
The fix, say city officials, is to reconstruct the narrow passage from two to four lanes, install cameras and signs, and to reconstruct the SR 290 interchange.
With that work done, the corridor could be a safe alternate route to Interstate 90 and link to more than 1,100 acres of the region’s largest industrial centers.
Helbig wants the city to seek another $2 million in federal funds for the South Barker Corridor project that carries a price tag of $18.8 million. To date, $8.9 million has been secured.
The city wants to reconstruct the intersection of South Barker Road and Sprague Avenue with a single lane roundabout. The city also wants to widen and improve the corridor to create a five-lane urban roadway section from I-90 to Appleway Avenue.
Completing that work would provide greater access to more than 800 acres of industrial property and 220 acres of homes.
Last on Helbig’s list for federal funding next year is $3 million for the Spokane Valley River Loop Trail project. The total cost for that work is estimated at $16.5 million and $1.75 million has been secured.
The city’s plan is to construct a paved non-motorized trail along the river’s north bank that connects the Plante’s Ferry Sports Complex to city property on Flora Road. Two pedestrian bridges will be installed, linking to the Centennial Trail.
The project is intended to provide recreational opportunities for residents and draw visitors to kayak, raft and otherwise enjoy the scenic setting.
Spokane Valley Mayor Pam Haley and other council members recently told McMorris Rodgers during her visit to city hall that rapid population and business growth had officials scrambling to keep traffic flowing smoothly.
The city was recently ranked in a data study from SmartAsset as No. 31 on a list of the most rapidly growing cities in the U.S. The population of Spokane Valley is now about 100,000, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.