(The Center Square) – The City of Spokane Valley has added $700,000 to its lawsuit against contractors who built city hall and continuing repair work.
With the additional investment, the city has dedicated $1.7 million to litigation and repairs on the $14 million facility that opened in 2017.
About half of the $700,000 will be used for attorney fees and other costs related to the suit that was filed in 2020. The other half will cover construction costs to address structural problems in the building at 10210 E. Sprague Avenue.
At the May 3 meeting where the additional funding was approved, Councilor Rod Higgins confirmed the money invested into the building and case would be recovered if the city prevailed in the suit.
Bill Helbig, community and public works director, and Shane McFetridge, special litigation counsel, briefed the council on the status of the legal battle at that meeting.
Helbig said the city and contractors have been in mediation since March, with several more sessions scheduled this year. If a settlement can’t be reached during those sessions, he said the case is schedule to go to trial March 6 of 2023.
The city contends that contractors’ failure to properly compact soils led to city hall’s northeast wall falling into the ground. That caused cracks in concrete flooring, drywall and the brick-and-mortar exterior of the council chambers, as well as water damage inside.
Concrete and rebar pillars have been installed by the city to support the footings of the foundation, among other work.
Meridian, as the primary contractor, is being sued along with Architects West, Allwest Testing & Engineering, and Eight31 Consulting.
Meridian was unable to be immediately reached for comment.
City Councilman Ben Wick said in last week’s meeting that the city needed to invest the necessary funds to get a positive outcome on the case.
“We don’t want to give up on litigation in the middle or toward the end here,” he said.
City officials thanked the public for their patience with the ongoing construction work and any inconvenience it caused.