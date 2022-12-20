(The Center Square) - The Spokane City Council is using $4 million in American Rescue Plan funds to wipe out past-due utility bills for customers experiencing financial difficulties.
The 5-2 vote to cover delinquent bills follows the city’s receipt of $1.9 million last month from the Washington state Department of Commerce to help with overdue accounts. To be eligible for that relief, residents need to be low-income and have fallen behind on payments during the COVID-19 pandemic. They also must have pre-qualified for assistance through other utility assistance programs.
More than 8,600 city residents are behind on their utility payments, collectively owing about $8 million, according to a report from Mayor Nadine Woodward’s administration.
City officials anticipate the combined funds will cover about three-fourths of the outstanding utility bills.
Council members Michael Cathcart and Jonathan Bingle voted against the utility bill proposal due to inclusion of a second issue.
“They took an issue that should have been debated separately and tied it to the utility bill assistance,” Bingle explained to The Center Square.
He was referencing the council’s decision to have 28 property owners in north Spokane start paying a wastewater tax for accessing the county’s treatment plant.
Bingle noted that the issue has been so divisive that Spokane Valley and county officials lobbied state legislators in the past to adopt a law blocking Spokane from collecting the tax.
The wastewater tax was adopted in 1998 but has never been imposed on the Spokane County Regional Water Reclamation Facility, which opened in 2011 on Freya Street. The county-owned facility serves most of Spokane Valley, more than 15,000 customers in unincorporated areas and roughly 1,800 total properties in Millwood and Liberty Lake.
The council majority contends that it is an issue of fairness. Spokane residents must pay a tax for wastewater treatment at the city plant, so residents using county services but benefitting from city services must pay it too, they say.
The tax will be imposed on the 28 properties in January. The average homeowner’s bill for wastewater services is expected to go up by more than $12 per month.
While utility bill payments must be used for expenses such as maintaining the treatment facility, revenue from the tax can be used for almost any purpose.
Revenue from the utility tax imposed by Spokane is funneled into the general fund that covers most operational costs.
According to staff estimates, a full tax on the county’s facility would generate between $6 million and $8 million per year.
Council President Breean Beggs and others say that the tax should have been collected from the time the county plant opened. They contend that city code requires the tax to be levied on the total income of any wastewater system.
In a recent report, the state auditor’s office said Spokane should either collect the tax or change its city code.
“My position is that taxes have been owed for a while and they need to be paid,” Beggs told the Spokesman-Review. “If we don’t do it, we’re basically saying, ‘Oh, city of Spokane, you people have to pay for your sewage that’s treated here but these other people don’t.’”
Spokane County Commissioner Al French, who chaired the city council’s public works committee when the plant was sited, said Spokane was running out of treatment capacity when the county built its plant, which saved the city from a costly expansion.
French said the city also benefitted from having the county facility in another way. More than a decade ago, thousands of Spokane Valley homes had septic systems atop Spokane Valley-Rathdrum Prairie Aquifer. The city wanted these residents hooked up to a sewer system instead, which the county made possible.
“We wanted to eliminate the risk of a potential contamination of our sole source of drinking water,” he explained.
He told The Center Square that the county would have strongly opposed having the tax broadly applied to all plant users because thousands do not live in Spokane and can’t elect its government leaders, which is textbook taxation without representation.
French said the county can probably live with the council’s limited application of the tax because the affected residents do receive city services.
“That is a reasonable approach and probably about as good a compromise as you can get,” he said.