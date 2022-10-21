(The Center Square) – Spokane County Undersheriff and current candidate for sheriff John Nowels reviewed three public safety initiatives to the legislature that are currently gathering signatures. He told The Center Square that they would all be a step up from the status quo in terms of reducing crime.
Initiative 1474 would be helpful, he said, because restoring police pursuits plays a key role in reducing crime. He said restrictions on pursuits created by the Legislature have emboldened criminals and handcuffed officers so they can’t do their jobs.
“The decision about whether to pursue needs to be made by the experts on the streets who are doing it well and doing it every day,” said Nowels.
In 2021, the Washington Legislature passed a package of police reform bills that, among other things, limits police to engaging in a pursuit if there is “probable cause” to arrest a person in the vehicle for committing a specific violent crime or sex offense such as murder, kidnapping, drive-by shooting and rape.
Prior to that law, police could pursue a vehicle if there was reasonable suspicion that a crime had been committed or was going to be committed soon. Under the probable cause standard, police, deputies and troopers must have known facts that a crime has occurred in order to act.
As a result of the legislature’s “one-size-fits-all” approach to pursuits, Nowels said drivers are increasingly refusing to pull over for police.
The text of I-1474 indicates that it seeks to once again allow pursuits for reasonable suspicion of lawbreaking, which the undersheriff believes will help restore respect for the rule of law.
With that said, Nowels believes the legislature also needs to provide adequate funding to train law enforcement officers to engage in pursuits safely.
“It requires a lot of training to do it with perfection,” he said.
Nowels concurs with the title of the Initiative 1510 that “there is nothing compassionate about overdose deaths.” He said restoring criminal penalties for possession of hard drugs and removing legislative encouragement for prosecutors to divert such cases for treatment or other services is a good idea.
“I think that accountability piece is a good place to start,” he said.
Many of the property crimes in Spokane, and gang activity, is related to drug use and trafficking, so having the ability to impose imprisonment and fines restores the tools that law enforcement need to reduce crime, he said.
Nowels said there is a place for treatment in adjudication of drug cases. However, he said there must also be justice for victims and a priority on public health and safety.
Lastly, the undersheriff gave a good review Initiative 1512 because it purports to protect law-abiding gun owners from control measures while at the same time sharply limiting firearms possession for anyone convicted of a felony offense.
“Law enforcement has no concern about people who are law-abiding citizens possessing guns,” said Nowels. “It’s their God-given right to be able to defend themselves.”
He said the Legislature, if concerned about gun safety, could fund more education classes to teach people how to properly handle, discharge and store a firearm.
“We can remove a lot of the mystery with education,” he said. “There is a lot of fear out there but a gun is simply a tool that we use to stay safe.”
These three initiatives are part of a wider effort. Grassroots activist Brian Heywood has launched 11 initiatives to “fix much of what is broken in Washington state.” He is asking voters to sign petitions to bring the proposals before the legislature in the 2023 session.
Proposals by the organization Let’s Go Washington, which was founded by Heywood, fall into three categories: Public safety, cost of living and good governance. The initiatives seek to restore police pursuits, curb the governor’s emergency powers, make hard drugs once again illegal, trim the sales tax by 1%, cut the state gas tax by 24.7 cents, exempt $250,000 of valuation for each real property parcel from state property tax, prohibit taxes on income, and more.
A complete list of the initiatives and a summary of each proposal can be found at letsgowashington.com.
Let’s Go volunteers are setting up locations where hard copies are available to sign, and inviting people to host signing events.
There is not a lot of time to work, said Heywood, because citizens only have until mid-December to collect about 380,000 signatures of registered voters for each initiative.
If enough valid signatures are collected, the initiatives are presented like bills to the legislature for consideration. If approved, they become law without Gov. Jay Inslee’s signature and are not subject to his veto.
If the legislature fails to act on the initiatives, Heywood intends to take them directly to voters in the fall of 2023.
Heywood, a Harvard graduate and chief executive officer of Taiyo Pacific Partners, has bankrolled the campaign to get the initiatives before the Legislature.