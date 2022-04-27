(The Center Square) – The turnout rate for Spokane’s special election Tuesday might have been low at 24%, but it appears voters supported the six-year renewal of a tax levy to cover some of the city’s emergency medical services.
The Spokane County Auditor’s Office reported the evening of April 26 that slightly more than 54% of voters who casted ballots had weighed in for the levy. While 18,289 of the electorate were in favor, 15,372 were opposed.
Ballots had been mailed to 143,775 active registered voters and 33,686 were returned, according to the auditor’s office, which oversees elections. Ballots arriving in the mail over the next few days remain to be counted.
If support for the levy prevails, about $13 million will be collected for the 2023 fiscal year, according to city financial reports. That amount can only increase by 1% through 2028, plus a small amount for new construction activity.
The levy will provide a portion of the fire department's $57 million annual budget.
The measure asked voters to renew a tax of 50 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value to cover staffing of emergency medical technicians, paramedics and firefighters who provide patient care. The funds will also be used for other expenses, including equipment replacement, vehicle maintenance and training.
Spokane last approved the emergency services levy in 2016 and it was set to expire at the end of 2022. In February, the city council passed a resolution requesting that county auditor hold a special election to vote for renewal of the tax funding.