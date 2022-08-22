(The Center Square) – Contractors, developers and property owners are invited by the City of Spokane Planning Services to learn more about a new pilot program to accelerate construction of affordable rental housing.
A series of public sessions for people interested in developing townhomes, duplexes, triplexes, and fourplexes is taking place this week. The forums, two in-person and one digital, are also intended to answer questions that community members may have about the new Building Opportunity and Choices for All interim zoning ordinance.
The first session will be noon to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at the Central Library, 906 W. Main Avenue The second is 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, at The Hive, 2904 East Sprague Avenue.
The final forum is a virtual meeting via Microsoft Teams from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25. Access information is available on the city’s website, my.spokanecity.org.
The city’s new building code paves the way to get more housing options under construction within the next 18 months.
During the pilot program, Planning Services staff will meet with community members to create permanent code changes that are one way of addressing the housing emergency that Mayor Nadine Woodward proclaimed in July 2021.
The city council then approved code changes under the Shaping Spokane Housing project to encourage Accessory Dwelling Units, short plats, and lot size transitions.