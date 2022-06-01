(The Center Square) – The Spokane County Treasurer’s Office is offering low-cost financing options to help area schools cover the costs of adding safety and security measures.
The announcement Wednesday from Treasurer Michael Baumgartner follows the recent mass shooting at Robb Elementary Schools in Uvalde, Texas, that left 21 dead.
“School districts have historically been a great partner for the LDI program including financing security improvements, capital budget expenditures, and most recently PPE purchases during the pandemic. The Treasurer’s Office would gladly partner again with our school districts where we can help," stated Chief Deputy Treasurer Mike Volz in a Wednesday news release.
Available funds are part of the Local Direct Investment program that involves no fees and interest rates competitive to the open market.
LDIs are issued through the Spokane Public Investment Fund, which has more than $1.5 billion of local government cash reserves in a fixed income portfolio, according to Wednesday's report.
Spokane County and districts for which Baumgartner serves as ex-officio treasurer are eligible for the LDI program. Loans can be re-paid for terms up to five years.
Recently issued LDIs have included cash flow financing for Bigelow Gulch infrastructure improvements, first responder training facilities and equipment, and well repairs for a local irrigation district, according to the release.
Baumgartner reports that his office collects over $700 million annually in property taxes, processes $20 billion in financial transactions, and invests over $1.5 billion of pooled government cash reserves on behalf of over eighty regional government entities.