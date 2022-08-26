(The Center Square) - The City of Spokane is seeking to spend federal pandemic relief funding on programs that offer assistance to people who are facing eviction or trying to get a job after incarceration.
The city has allocated $300,000 of American Rescue Plan funds for eviction defense and education, and another $400,000 for pre-apprenticeship programs targeted towards individuals involved in, or at risk of being involved in, the criminal justice system.
Funding for either pot of funding will be awarded through the official Request for Proposals process that requires submission, review and evaluation of applications. Materials submitted through the city’s online portal, my.spokanecity.org/ARPA, will be screened for alignment with eligibility requirements and competitiveness. The deadline for submissions is Sept. 26.
“Many individuals, families, and businesses in our community require a little help to stabilize and rebuild as we climb out of the pandemic,” said Michelle Murray, accounting director, who manages the proposal process, in a statement. “Applying for federal funds may be a new experience for some and we are here to help organizations and agencies through the proposal process.”
Not-for-profit agencies interested in eviction defense funds need to be able to represent lower-income residents within the city limits. Work will be related to statutory eviction actions filed in Spokane County Superior Court due to nonpayment of rent associated with pandemic-related loss of income.
Pre-apprenticeship funding will be awarded to not-for-profit agencies that can offer dedicated spaces to participants in building and trades construction opportunities for residents recently released from incarceration.
Spokane received $80 million in ARP funds and has allocated all but $13.5 million to date, according to spokesperson Brian Coddington.