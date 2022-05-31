(The Center Square) - The City of Spokane is inviting local civic groups to apply for grants that provide cultural enrichment opportunities for the community.
The grants are funded by American Rescue Plan dollars and will range from $2,500 to $50,000 each, and must not exceed 50% of the event budget. The total amount of available funds for 2022 is $400,000.
City officials anticipate the grant opportunity returning in 2023 and 2024 with an additional $500,000 investment.
Applications are due by 1 p.m. on Monday, June 13. The city’s Parks & Recreation Department is assisting with grant administration, which will begin about two weeks after the submission deadline.
To be eligible, applicants must apply as a nonprofit organization with tax-exempt status. Qualifying organization must also host an event within the city limits that is open to the public by the end of the year. Other eligibility requirements are explained in the application materials.
The purpose of the grant program, as explained by the city council, is to expand access for all residents to a wide range of cultural experiences, support the resilience and sustainability of these activities, and enhance the city’s overall cultural environment.
Organizations interested in receiving a grant are encouraged, but not required, to attend a pre-application workshop from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June. 1. Attendance can be virtual or in-person at the Looff Carrousel in Riverfront Park. RSVP is required to Jon Moog at jmoog@spokanecity.org.