(The Center Square) - The City of Spokane, Washington, is locking all 7,500 fire hydrants as a precaution to prevent a repeat of the backflow incident in 2019 that occurred when a hydroseed company tapped a hydrant to get more water for operations.
During that time, some of the affected 100 to 120 businesses and residences reported that their water was running green. The city distributed about 1,000 cases of drinking water while the water delivery system was flushed and chlorinated. Many meters also had to be cleaned after becoming clogged with hydroseed material.
A backflow occurs when there is a loss of pressure in the clean water supply and outgoing water reverses, bringing contaminants back into the system.
To prevent the possibility of that happening in the future, the city’s Water Department has begun installing locks in the West Plains area, east of the Spokane International Airport and south of Sunset Boulevard.
“We have worked with the Spokane Fire Department, the surrounding fire districts, Spokane International Airport and public works users to ensure the hydrants are readily available for emergencies,” states a post on the city’s website by Kristen Zimmer, Conservation Program manager.
She wrote that locking all hydrants will take time as the city will be building filling stations to provide bulk water customers with convenient access. The cost to lock every hydrant is expected to top $1 million, according to city reports.
In lieu of tapping fire hydrants, contractors and private residents can use a filling station at 4821 W. Garden Springs Road to access extra water. The station can fill containers that range from a 55-gallon barrel to a 5,000-gallon water truck.
Customers can contact My Spokane 311 to register for an account and receive access codes.
The city cautioned that a hydrant permit and backflow prevention cage will be required to access local fire hydrants. Fines exist for anyone who violates this policy and payment will be required for any damage done to city equipment or infrastructure.