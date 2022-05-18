(The Center Square) - Spokane, Washington’s Community Housing and Human Services Department plans to distribute $10 million among entities that can help address the city's housing crisis.
Six million comes from American Rescue Plan funding and the remainder from local sales and use taxes dedicated to housing and support services, according to city reports.
Target populations for housing include persons with behavioral health disabilities, veterans, senior citizens, homeless or at-risk of being homeless, persons with disabilities, and domestic violence survivors,
Public and private applicants have until 5 p.m. on Friday, June 10, to submit project proposals. The city council plans to review applications in July following funding recommendations from the CHHS department.
The most competitive proposals must demonstrate that greater than 50% of their total project already has secured funding. They must also present a clear scope of the project, along with performance measures that align with the scope.
“These critical funds can support the acquisition, rehabilitation or construction of affordable housing, maintenance and operations of new units, and behavioral health services,” said CHHS Housing Manager George Dahl in a website posting. “Everyone deserves access to affordable housing, regardless of income.”
According to the Spokane Association of Realtors, the price for single family homes sold during 2021 reached a record-high of $370,000, a $23.3% increase from 2020.
Local housing prices have risen so steeply that Fortune Magazine published a list of the 10 most overpriced housing markets in the U.S. last year, giving sixth place to Spokane.
In July 2021, Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward proclaimed a housing emergency because construction of new housing has not kept pace with population growth in the city.
She announced a set of initiatives to provide additional inventory and access.
Her list included streamlining the process to obtain building permits and development reviews to speed up construction of new homes and renovations.
“These initial steps will take advantage of some existing market momentum and help sustain it,” Woodward said at that time.
She said community engagement would be undertaken to come up with other strategies to address the problem.
Woodward's administration has explained the current crisis through a compilation of data from the past 10 years. Between 2012 and 2018, the median household income in Spokane increased 21.2%, records show.
That has also led the city council to create a housing action plan that can create more residential options for lower and middle-income individuals and families.
The city received a grant from the Washington Department of Commerce to develop policy that promotes greater housing diversity, affordability, and access to opportunity for residents of all income levels in Spokane.
The plan centers on land-use changes, financial incentives, administrative reform, rental housing market support, and expanding housing equity options.