(The Center Square) – Spokane City Councilor Karen Stratton voted against amending the special events ordinance to impose fees on parades, which she said brought people of all ages and communities together.
“To me, it’s one of the last traditional fun family events that includes everybody,” she said.
Stratton wanted to see the council exempt parades from the proposed fee schedule to recoup public safety services. She felt the financial burden might prevent some parades from happening.
“Some will have to pay $20,000 in three years and that’s huge for a parade,” said Stratton.
She did not prevail in her request that other options be sought to cover the city's costs when events occurred. The council voted 4-2 in favor of the plan. Councilor Jonathan Bingle was not present at the June 6 meeting to cast a vote.
Council President Breean Beggs pointed out the issue had been under discussion since 2017. City officials had been unable to figure out how to adjust the ordinance amid perceived equity issues with prior formulas.
Beggs supported the new proposal brought forward by Carly Cortright, director of Neighborhood Services. The amended ordinance institutes a flat fee cost recovery system. Parades will pay 25% of total public safety costs, and all other events will pay 75%. There will be no cost in 2022 and then the fees will be phased in over the next three years.
“The challenge for the city council is that, as much as we like events, we have to look out for the whole city and every dollar that we waive in security costs and traffic costs at an event is a dollar that we don’t have for neighborhoods and all the people looking for better police responses,” said Beggs.
In the past, the city was entitled by law to be reimbursed 100% of costs associated with public safety coverage, but that did not happen. Fees were often waived for some events in recognition that they drew visitors and fed the economy.
Councilor Zack Zappone said the new fee structure was more fair.
“I don’t feel this will kill any parade or event,” he said “I think everyone in Spokane is supportive of events.”
Councilor Betsy Wilkerson also voted in favor of the fees. She said the city had grant dollars and other funding streams available for the next three years to help events transition.
Councilor Michael Cathcart said the extra funding Wilkerson had spoken of would expire about the time it was most needed.
“I understand the need for cost recovery, but I agree with Councilor Stratton that what’s proposed isn’t the right solution,” he said prior to casting a no vote.
Cathcart said parades often represented people’s free speech rights, as well as contributing to the vibrancy of the city.
Of the approximately $2.3 million budget the Spokane Police Department had in 2019, $332,691 – or 14% – was devoted to personnel costs linked with special events coverage, said Cortright.
Although events did bring beneficial economic benefits to businesses, she said the city’s general fund received less than 1% of sales tax revenue they generated.
“For the most part, we are subsidizing the events to a large extent,” she said. “It’s a pretty substantial amount of time and resources we put into this.”
Cortright provided a video presentation showing the five-year expenditure by the city and cost recovery for major events.
Providing uniformed officers for security and traffic detail at Hoopfest cost the city $782,811 during that time period, but only $320,150 was recovered, or 41%.
The Bloomsday celebration cost the city $404,285, with $244,965 recovered, or 60%.
Pig Out in the Park cost the city $134,710, with $80,825 recovered, or 60%.
Although the Lilac, St. Patrick’s Day and Junior Lilac parades had been charged nothing for public safety services, Cortright said the city had paid a total of $558,020 over the last five years for coverage.
With the flat fee, she said organizations knew what cost to expect and incorporate into their budgets.
“We are strapped for resources, and I think this is the best compromise,” she said.
The ordinance will change the city's $50 administrative processing fee into a fee that scales based on the event’s size. The new fees will range from $50 for events with up to 50 attendees to $500 for those with more than 10,000.
The ordinance still allows fee waivers by the mayor or city council.