(The Center Square) – The City of Spokane has put a state agency on notice to expect legal action if an estimated 650 people are not removed from a homeless encampment on its property.
In addition, the city wants to be reimbursed $350,000 for the cost of law enforcement and cleanup services, among others.
“Conditions on and around the property have reached a point that requires an immediate plan and course of action,” wrote Johnnie Perkins, city administrator, to Roger Miller, secretary of the Washington Department of Transportation and other officials in that agency.
Copies of the Sept. 8 letter were provided to the Attorney General’s Office and the Washington State Patrol.
Perkins demands that WSDOT clear the site known as Camp Hope near Interstate 90 and Freya Street by Oct. 14. In the meantime, Perkins requests that WSP troopers join Spokane Police Department officers in patrolling the area from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. to reduce crime and nuisance law violations.
With SPD struggling with a staffing shortage, Perkins said assistance is needed to prevent patrol resources from being spread too thin.
He notes that Camp Hope, which sprang up on WSDOT land last December, has "become a burden” due to "illegal camping, code violations, health concerns, excessive amounts of solid waste that have resulted in expensive removal costs at taxpayer expense, unsanitary human waste disposal, hundreds of neighborhood complaints, and a significant increase in criminal activity,” among other concerns.
According to the letter, WSDOT was "placed on notice" in February by Police Capt. Brad Arleth that Camp Hope represented "an ongoing nuisance issue" to the "quiet enjoyment and tranquility of the nearby area."
Arleth noted in his letter dated Feb. 16 that there had been 384 calls for assistance in the 56 days the camp had existed. He said numerous reports had been filed about verbal and physical altercations inside and outside the camp, with people who lived there refusing to leave businesses after being trespassed for out-of-control behavior.
Perkins added in his letter that a road construction contractor leasing WSDOT property in the area had realized nearly $3,000 in theft and vandalism a week despite installing fencing, cameras and other security measures.
“The contractor team spends time each morning accounting for lost items and cleaning up messes from the previous night’s destructive activity,” he wrote.
Perkins reminded Miller that, in early June, a meeting was held with WSDOT and the state Department of Commerce to discuss problems created by the camp. At that time, Perkins said WSDOT representatives identified Spokane as “one of 11 high-priority areas in five counties” that needed state assistance to deal with its growing homeless population
During that meeting, Perkins said WSP said troopers would take the lead on clearing the camp. He also said DOC indicated it had funding to facilitate the relocation process.
Although DOC came up with $24.3 million for relocation, Perkins said the city, county and community partners were given only 30 days to come up with a single, collaborative proposal to house hundreds. He said the city was bearing a costly financial burden to lease and operate the new Trent Avenue shelter to get people off the street.
“We are writing to request that significant and immediate steps be taken to address the totality of the issues caused by the illegal camping on DOT property,” he wrote.
In the letter, Perkins demands that WSDOT take "significant and immediate steps" to clear the camp and make sure that property, and others, are secured from trespassing.
If the city is forced to take legal action, Perkins said a citation will be sought to force WSDOT to act within 10 days from the time of service.
Perkins said the tens of thousands used by the city to address problems at the camp had been money that was supposed to be used "to provide additional housing options."
"This is unacceptable and the city intends to seek reimbursement from the State of Washington if an abatement agreement is not immediately established, which includes fulfillment of WDOT’s verbal commitments made during the meeting on June 2," Perkins wrote.
In a written statement, WSDOT said Perkins letter was being considered and comments would follow at a later date.