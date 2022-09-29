(The Center Square) - Spokane made it into the top 25 list of the most neighborly cities in the U.S for the second year, but this time is listed in last place instead of 19th.
Seattle holds 15th place on the 2022 Most Neighborly Cities in America. The list of favored cities was compiled by the Neighbor Blog following a survey that analyzed publicly available data sets related to charitable giving, generosity, happiness, well-being of residents and other factors.
Nearly 30% of survey respondents said they hang out with neighbors and local friends more often due to the increase in gas prices and plane tickets. About 42.5% said they are more willing than before the COVID-19 pandemic to help out a neighbor.
Despite the ideological divides in the nation, 45% of survey participants recognized that their neighbors have different political affiliations than their own, but choose to be neighborly anyway.
In the survey, 41% of participants said it took a week to meet their neighbors and 74% answered they have done a favor to their neighbors in the past year.
The survey asked participants what factors detract from a city’s neighborliness. Respondents mostly cited crime as a negative factor.
Because of that input, cities that ranked highest in crime rates moved lower on the overall list.
The cities that made it into the top five list as the most neighborly are Rochester, New York; Madison, Wisconsin; Provo, Utah; Oxnard, California; and Grand Rapids, Michigan.
Other cities in the list include Toledo, Salt Lake City, Honolulu and Allentown.