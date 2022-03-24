(The Center Square) – The City of Spokane and four charities will split $4.3 million in federal funds to quickly rehouse homeless individuals, and to provide support services to help stabilize their lives.
“These funds are deeply appreciated and go a long way toward assisting regional partners in the fight against homelessness,” said Jenn Cerecedes, director of the Community Housing and Human Services Department, in a city posting about the award.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) announced the Continuum of Care (COC) Competition awards this week. The local pot of federal funds will be split between the city, which receives $418,456, and these entities: Catholic Charities, $1,447,301; Volunteers of America, $1,539,214; YWCA, $663,967; and Spokane Neighborhood Action Partners, $264,921.
Cerecedes’ department applied for the funding last fall on behalf of the regional COC, which operates with the ambitious goal of preventing and ending homelessness.
HUD Regional Administrator Margaret Solle Salazar said the agency is proud to support its Inland Northwest partners with that goal.
“These resources will open the doors to long-term housing stability for families in our region and will help build an equitable recovery from this time of crisis,” she said in the city’s posting.
HUD intends for recipients of the fund to not only get homeless people into permanent housing, but to help them overcome the trauma caused their experiences to optimize self-sufficiency.
When federal officials issued the notice that funding for COCs was available last August, the agency said it wanted to see projects that also reduced criminalization of the homeless. Partners were sought that intended to leverage American Rescue Plan dollars to advance racial equity and address racial disparities in homelessness.
In addition, people with the lived experience of homelessness were to be included in the decision-making process about expenditures.