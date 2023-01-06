(The Center Square) – The City of Spokane has received $5.1 million in credits to help about 4,400 utility customers catch up with past-due bills for water, sewer and solid waste services.
“We hope the funds applied provide much-needed assistance and reduce the lasting financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic for our customers and continue our community’s economic recovery,” said Mayor Nadine Woodward in a written statement. “This relief allows so many to start the new year with new hope.”
People receiving help will see a “Relief Credit” line item that reduces the past due balance amount on their January statements. Customers are also being sent a separate letter notifying them of the credit.
In December, the city council approved $4 million in American Rescue Plan funds to help people pay down outstanding utility bills. That funding was coupled with $1.9 million in state funding from the state Department of Commerce to help customers who fell behind on payments when the pandemic began in 2020.
At one point, more than 8,600 city residents were behind on their utility payments, collectively owing about $8 million, according to a report from Woodward’s administration.
City officials reported that relief funding was distributed automatically to many low-income customers who had already qualified for financial help from a variety of support programs or who live in qualified Census tracts.
There is about $800,000 remaining in APR funds to be distributed to customers who qualify for assistance but have not previously sought help, says Woodward.
More information about how to access that funding will be made available by city officials in the near future.