(The Center Square) – Spokane is gearing up to install a $3.6 million high-tech system of parking meters and kiosks, and some spaces are now free until the new devices are online in a few weeks.
Clear plastic bags signed “Change is coming” mark the free spaces in the downtown blocks. Parking customers are reminded by city officials that the 24-hour parking rule is still in effect for the offline meters and a vehicle must be moved after that time period.
The estimated cost of the project includes equipment, installation and programming involving 797 devices, according to Kirstin Davis, the city's communication manager.
With the new equipment, customers will have more parking payment options because credit and debit cards are accepted, as well as coin, mobile and contactless payments. Per hour charges can be adjusted depending on demand. A premium spot now costs as much as $3 per hour and less-desirable spaces as little as 50 cents.
Money from the meters is used to help pay parking staff and other services, said Davis.
Most of the new meters will be “dual-space,” meaning they will replace single meters for each space. That will allow the city to remove almost half of the downtown meters.
The unused posts will be removed or repurposed for bicycle racks, said Davis.
Meters will be color-coded for differing time limits to improve visibility and will clearly display time remaining and receipts.
Outside of the downtown corridor, most metered on-street parking spaces will be replaced with kiosks for every six to eight parking spaces.
City officials embraced the findings of a downtown parking study in 2019. It reported that new meters and kiosks would make parking easier, more accessible and convenient.
The findings of that study, conducted by private consultants with outreach to community members and other stakeholders, is being used as a roadmap to help the city better utilize parking assets.
The study found that parking occupied 30% of land in the downtown study area and there were 37,000 parking spaces, 85% off street and 15% on street.
However, even during the busiest time of weekdays (from 10 a.m. to noon), parking occupancy peaked at 56%.
The city is seeking to facilitate growth and activity downtown by restructuring the parking grid with new devices and time limits on meters and kiosks that will better meet customer needs.
Under the new time limits, 61 of the two-hour on-street parking meters increase to four hours; 9 of the two-hour meters go to all-day parking; three of the four-hour meters are two hours; 39 of the four-hour meters are all-day; 19 of the all-day meters are reduced to two hours; and 16 of the all-day meters drop to four hours.