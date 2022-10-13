(The Center Square) - The Washington State Department of Transportation is now providing around the clock security at Camp Hope. That action has been taken in response to declarations by Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl and Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich that the site is a hub for criminal activity and “unfit for human habitation.”
“This camp is really state sponsored unlawful assembly,” said Knezovich about the fact that WSDOT owns the East Central land where 400-600 are now camping.
Meidl reports that, within a 56-day period this year, there were 384 calls for service at the property, and that the officer response alone has cost the city more than $500,000 in overtime patrol hours. He said the camp is a “chronic nuisance” that needs to be dealt with.
“We are having conversations on all fronts,” he said of meetings between city and county officials, WSDOT and the Department of Commerce, which offered local governments $24.3 million to come up with housing solutions for camp residents.
“It is our hope that we will get to the point that we don’t have to take enforcement action,” he told The Center Square.
Meidl said local leaders are very aware of the grim situation that residents and businesses near the camp have been dealing with since the camp formed in December.
“There has been a lot of crime tied to the camp,” he said. “My concern is that if we come up with solutions, some of these businesses will not make it much longer.”
WSDOT responded to Knezovich’s stated intent to dismantle the camp at Third Avenue and Freya Street by hiring Security Services Northwest personnel to help control activities there. Security personnel are attempting to control access now that an 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. curfew has been established.
Knezovich told The Center Square that WSDOT’s security personnel “do not have teeth” to deal with the vast number of law enforcement problems at the camp. He questions why WSDOT and Jewels Helping Hands, a nonprofit that provides services to the homeless, seem so intent on keeping the camp open.
“No other property owners would get away with what WSDOT is doing - and paying a security team $30,000 per week is not the answer,” he said.
WSDOT and Jewels have publicly stated that the camp needs to stay put until more housing solutions are available for its residents.
“What they are doing is setting one part of the community above all others and that is just wrong,” said the sheriff. “Since this camp formed, law-abiding residents and business owners have paid the price.”
He said a letter was hand-delivered on Wednesday to the local office of the state auditor requesting a review of all public expenditures involving Camp Hope. He said if entities are receiving funding to provide services at the site, they are not likely to be motivated to relocate people and cut off an income source.
“We need to know what is really going on at this camp and how much of a burden it is on taxpayers,” he said.
Last week, WSDOT and Jewels volunteers installed a chain link fence around the camp located in a field near Interstate 90.
Meidl is thankful for the fence because of the message it sends that lawlessness will not be tolerated. However, he said it is too early to tell if the fence and curfew are making a difference
He also supports WSDOT establishing an identification badge system because it will also provide an accurate count of residents and help managers weed out problem campers.
“I do want to acknowledge that they are taking those steps,” said Meidl.
Knezovich believes more effort needs to be put into planning for relocation of the campers and less on temporary fixes to accommodate them.
“What is being done to help the residents and businesses who are trapped in this leftist Marxist social experiment?” he asked. “If you are a hardworking family there is no help coming your way.”
Well, help is coming care of the police, he amended.
Knezovich said Camp Hope will be disbanded by Nov. 10.
“I’ve never said anything I didn’t intend to do, so that camp will be vacated,” he said. “This is the state’s mess and I’m going to clean it up.”
The sheriff said Mayor Nadine Woodward and County Commissioners Mary Kuney, Al French and Josh Kerns are onboard with his plan, as is Meidl.
Knezovich blames Lisa Brown, director of the Department of Commerce, for giving local entities only a month to come up with a relocation plan in order to qualify for funding assistance. He said Commerce also joined WSDOT in a recent letter blaming Woodward’s administration for not doing enough to remedy the situation.
“We should not be put in the position of having to fight the state to get this done,” he said.
According to Knezovich, the process to obtain a nuisance abatement warrant to speed up that process is underway and he expects to be able to take action soon.
Meidl said winter is coming and plans need to get made as soon as possible about where the people at Camp Hope will find shelter.
“We want to see the folks have a smooth transition,” he said.