(The Center Square) – The Spokane City Council will decide Monday whether a levy to fund emergency medical services will go to the ballot in a special election on April 26.
The levy is intended to replace an existing one that funds the Spokane Fire Department and expires at the end of the year. If approved, the cost to property owners will be 50 cents for every $1,000 of assessed valuation. That means a landowner will pay $150 per year for a house valued at $300,000, according to city officials.
The council will decide during the regular meeting that begins at 6 p.m. on Feb. 14 whether to move forward with the levy for years 2023 through 2028.
In a recent media report, Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer said basic and advanced life support services could not continue at the current level if the old levy lapses without a replacement. He said the department would lose 20 fire/medic companies, and there would be other staff reductions.
The current levy, funded the same as its proposal replacement, generates about $13 million per year for the department.
The levy renewal goes before voters every six years.
On Monday, the city council discussed the need to educate voters about the importance of an upcoming levy, which they all stated support for.
In response to councilors asking how to get the message out, city attorney Mike Ormsby said staffers could not advocate for a political position nor use public resources to do so.
But while employees could not tell people how to vote, they could provide information, he said, such as stuffing bills with flyers that outline how levy funds are used. He said the fire chief could also make public appearances to lay out facts, and elected leaders could advocate for support.
Ormsby said the ordinance authorizing the levy declares an emergency because the state requires that language to demonstrate that there is a special need for the funding.
The Spokane Fire Department has more than 300 employees at 15 stations spread throughout the city. The Operations Division has six specialty teams that handle emergency medical services, fire suppression, disaster mitigation and rescue activities. Firefighters also provide a range of services to the community, including blood pressure screening and fire and life safety presentations.
The Fire Investigation Division is manned with investigators who determine the cause and origin of fires and assist the department’s public education officer with the Juvenile Fire Stoppers Program.