(The Center Square) - Spokane is seeking proposals from organizations within the city limits that are experienced in granting funds to childcare facilities and can administer federal pandemic relief funds.
The city has allocated $1 million of American Rescue Plan funds to assist childcare providers with staffing, and help parents/guardians cover the cost of services as they return to work.
Public and private nonprofits, private for-profits and governmental entities are invited to apply to administer funding for two programs: one to provide retention/signing bonuses to childcare staffers; and the other to provide time-limited subsidies for newly employed parents/guardians.
The deadline for entities to submit applications is Oct. 5.
“Through conversations with the community, it was determined that discretionary spending on staffing coupled with a per child subsidy program for childcare to help new working parents returning to the workplace is a critical need for our community,” said Michelle Murray, Director of Accounting, who manages the proposal process, in a written statement.
Funding for the program is awarded through a public Request for Proposals process that requires submission, review, and evaluation of application materials to ensure they align with eligibility criteria. Information about each of the ARPA funding opportunities, including how to apply, can be found at MySpokaneCity.org/ARPA.
The portal on the city’s website walks applicants through the process to submit a proposal.