(The Center Square) – The City of Spokane Redistricting Board wants to know what community members feel is most important to consider when boundary adjustments are considered for council districts.
The board is tasked by 2020 Census data with adjusting current district boundaries to ensure populations are as equal as possible. Officials say the adjustments are not intended as a full redistricting plan or overhaul of the current three districts, just to make simple changes.
Residents wanting to provide feedback on what those adjustments should look like can do so on a ThoughtExchange venue set up by the board. The exchange can be accessed at https://tejoin.com/scroll/591795358 and is scheduled to close at noon on Friday, Aug.19.
Washington law lays requires not only nearly equal population in each district, but that the land mass be as compact as possible. Each district must consist of a geographically contiguous area and, to the extent possible, follow natural boundaries and preserve existing communities of related and mutual interest.
Population data about a district may not be used for purposes of favoring or disfavoring any racial group or political party
A map of the current City Council Districts can be found at https://my.spokanecity.org/citycouncil/members/.
More information about the redistricting board, including members, meetings times, and meeting agendas, can be found at https://my.spokanecity.org/bcc/boards/city-council-districting-board/.
The board’s next meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, and a town hall is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4.
The 2020 Census shows the City of Spokane, the second largest in Washington, with a population of 229,071. That is up from 208,916 in 2010.
The city covers 68.76 acres, and the population is nearly 84% white. Two or more races comes in second at 6.8%, followed by 6.6% Hispanic, 2.7% Asian, 2.4% Black and 1.6% Native American.