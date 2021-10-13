(The Center Square) – The city of Spokane had the fifth-largest drop in sales tax revenue last year among Washington municipalities, according to a new report from the Office of the Washington State Auditor.
Spokane’s sales tax collection was down more than $4.1 million from the year before, decreasing from $63.7 million to $59.6 million; a 6.4% decline.
Overall sales tax collection in Washington was down 4.5% last year, for a $76.7 million decline. The auditor’s office, however, reported that “167 of 272 cities (that's over 60%) saw an increase in their sales tax collections over pre-pandemic 2019.”
“We think each city has its own story that explains the increase or decrease," the report said. "We shouldn’t assume any one factor is responsible for changes.”
While Spokane’s sales tax collections were down, the percentage change was only slightly worse than the state average.
Spokane is the state’s second most-populous city, according to the website Washington Demographics. Yet Washington’s fifth-largest city, Bellevue, experienced a decline from the previous year’s collections of more than $19 million, dwarfing Spokane’s decline.
City of Spokane Director of Communications Brian Coddington said some of the economic buoyancy can be chalked up to planning.
“The city has worked closely with the business community and public health to develop some COVID-safe marketing and business-support strategies to encourage and remind people to frequent their favorite local businesses even in a curbside capacity,” he said. “A few weeks-long night markets and other marketing partnership efforts helped keep some level of business activity alive.”
Nevertheless, Coddington sees a tough economic road ahead.
“Spokane's economic base is heavily dependent on retail and hospitality, which has been hardest hit by the pandemic, especially through the first year," he said. "Events have only started to come back and the conference business is still only a skeleton of itself.”
Lance Beck, president of Greater Spokane Valley Chamber of Commerce, which represents Spokane’s suburbs, agreed with Coddington about the effects of COVID-19 on downtown Spokane.
“We saw downtown shut down," Beck said. "The high rises were vacant of employees and it was eerily quiet.”
Beck believes many of Washington cities’ problems with sales tax collection last year boil down to “centralized employment but nonresident workers.” When a great number of workers who came in from outside of a city were stopped from doing so, they tended to stay home and spend the money locally instead.
In Spokane, a large number of people live in the same city where they work, Beck said. When downtown shut down, more people still were working and spending locally than in many other metro regions.
However, some people who had commuted into Spokane still had to stay home.
“We saw a bonus” in Spokane Valley, “because people were working from home,” Beck said.
Beck pointed to the small city of Liberty Lake in Spokane County as an example. While sales tax collections were down 6.4% in Spokane, things were booming in Liberty Lake, which saw a 20.5% increase in collections.