(The Center Square) – Construction season is underway in Spokane and this week brings street closures to accommodate nearly $5 million in projects.
The $3 million project to install a pipe to connect stormwater infrastructure from the intersection of T.J. Meenach Drive and Northwest Boulevard to the Downriver Golf Course will produce two closure areas. Motorists are asked to avoid Riverview Drive from Euclid to Cleveland Avenue, and Cleveland Avenue from Riverside to C Street.
The pipe being installed with state and local funds is part of the Cochran Basin Stormwater system.
The Hatch Road Bridge is closed for the $1.9 million deck replacement funded by federal dollars. During construction, the northbound right lane of Highway 195 will be closed periodically.
Hatch Road is open from Hangman Valley to the bridge to local traffic only.
For more details on upcoming projects through Spokane County, visit www.srtc.org.