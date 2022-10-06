(The Center Square) – Jennifer Thomas, a member of the City of Spokane Redistricting Board, feels the final map of three council districts fulfills the legal requirement to rebalance the population in a non-political way that follows natural boundaries.
“This was the best option because it makes minimal changes and is as fair as it can be,” she told The Center Square.
The board’s final choice was supported by more than 65% of residents in a recent city survey.
On Tuesday, the board chose from four maps that had been developed to comply with population data supplied by the U.S. Census Bureau in 2020. If the council agrees with the work done by the board, a public hearing will take place at 6 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24. Final approval is expected by Nov. 7.
“I am hoping that the council doesn’t decide to modify the map because I don’t think another one would do a better job of meeting requirements of the law,” said Thomas.
One of the maps under consideration was designed by City Councilor Zack Zappone, which Thomas protested as a conflict of interest. Not only did that map favor Democrats in his District 3 by several more points than the board version, but it was also prepared by someone who was supposed to be in an advisory capacity, she said.
“It just wasn’t ethical,” she said. “Picking the map that we did was the right thing.”
Zappone told The Center Square that he has always been interested in mapping, so he decided to take on the challenge of redrawing the District 3 boundaries to meet state criteria.
Zappone believed his map did the best job of meeting the mandate to preserve existing communities of related and mutual interest.
He said any city councilor or resident was welcome to submit a map.
Thomas said some community members expressed interest in using the mapping process to “fix systemic issues,” but that was not the mandate given the board by law.
“We weren’t tasked with fixing systemic issues, we were tasked with balancing populations,” she said.
Through surveys over the last few months, Thomas said some neighborhood councils expressed an interest in having boundaries shifted to avoid splitting their service areas, but that wasn’t always possible
“I don’t think we made all the neighborhood councils happy, but that really wasn’t what we were tasked with,” she said.
The map favored by the board isn’t that much different from past versions, she said.
The most notable change is that a large sector of downtown has been folded into District 1, which encompasses northeast Spokane. That district had the most underrepresented population after the census.
The revised District 1 extends further west to South Monroe Street, and includes Riverfront Park
Thomas represented District 1 on the board. She was joined in reworking maps by Richard Friedlander, chair of the board representing District 3 in northwest Spokane, and Heather Beebe-Stevenson, the representative for District 2 in south Spokane. Zappone and Council President Breean Beggs served as advisors and did not vote on the final map.
Mayor Nadine Woodward told the Spokesman-Review on Wednesday she liked the chosen options, which she called a “move in the right direction.”