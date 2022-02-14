(The Center Square) – Spokane County Prosecutor Larry Haskell has spent more than two weeks fielding allegations that he runs a “racist” office due to comments posted by his wife, Lesley, on a social media platform.
Haskell apologized early on for Lesley’s remarks, calling them “racist” and “reprehensible,” but the controversy that began in late January has drawn the national spotlight and continues unabated. On Friday afternoon, Haskell tried to further distance himself from the furor by holding a press conference of about 15 minutes to again say that he does not share his wife’s viewpoints.
“They have caused great harm in the community and in my office,” he said. “I don’t live that way, I don’t practice that way.”
He invited an outside investigation into the practices of his office to prove that he and his staffers follow protocols to treat all clients equally.
"Bring it," he said. "We can withstand the light of day."
Haskell also said: "In the world that we live in, everything revolves around what you can prove. And there is no proof. The allegations being made against this office... it is painful, it is hurtful, it is insulting.”
He said everyone in his office knew what the rules against discrimination were and everyone was expected to follow them.
“They're not hidden, they're not vague,” he said of the protocols.
Lesley drew media attention for calling Joy Reid, a black woman who is an MSNBC commentator, the “N-word” on Gab, a social network that advertises that it is a champion for free speech.
That post and others were reprinted in several publications before being removed.
According to the Inlander newspaper, Lesley said her comment regarding Reid was made in response to a New York Post story titled: “MSNBC’s Joy Reid: Conservatives would trade tax cuts to ‘openly say the N-word.”
After using the racial slur, Lesley then allegedly posted that it was “perfectly OK and legal” to use slurs against people of color and those who are gay.
In another post, Lesley allegedly defined herself as a “white nationalist,” which she later explained as being “proud to be white and proud of my nation.” She reportedly denied being a white supremacist, an ideology that considers white people superior to other races.
Lesley allegedly wrote: “Our race is dying, we need to make more white babies.”
Amid the controversy, Stephanie Olsen has stepped forward to run against Haskell in the August primary. She has worked for Democratic Attorney General Bob Ferguson since 2018, but says that she has been a lifelong Republican.
Olsen, who grew up in Cheney and now makes her home in Spokane, denounced Lesley’s comments in the Spokesman-Review, calling them “vile” “awful” and “wrong.” She told reporters last weekend that she had intended to run before the controversy erupted but felt the timing was right for her to announce her candidacy.
“What we accept becomes the standard, and that’s not what it should be,” she said.
Olsen worked for more than a decade as a deputy in the Spokane County Prosecutor’s Office, and said she wants to run as a politically moderate alternative to Haskell.
She told the Spokesman that she wanted to bring “sensible changes” to the criminal justice system, such as a therapeutic drug court that seek to adress the root causes of criminal behavior.
This is the second time that Haskell has fielded criticism about his wife’s online behavior. In 2015, he apologized after Lesley was was reported to have posted on Facebook, “I do not trust muzlims no matter what.” Despite the controversy generated by his wife’s online behavior, Haskell won re-election to the prosecutor’s seat in the 2018 election.