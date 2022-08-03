(The Center Square) - Spokane County Prosecutor Larry Haskell faces a tough fight to retain the position he has held since 2014 based on Tuesday’s preliminary primary election results.
Haskell, a Republican, is currently trailing Deb Conklin, a United Methodist pastor and social justice advocate who is running nonpartisan. As of press time Wednesday, Conklin led by a narrow margin with 27.84% of the vote, compared with Haskell’s 26.98%.
Another count of the 35,000 remaining ballots takes place at 5 p.m. on Aug. 3. Spokane County’s turnout rate has been reported by Auditor Vicky Dalton at slightly over 21%.
The field of contenders finds Stephanie Olsen, a Republican who formerly worked in Haskell’s office, with 20.33% of the vote. A third Republican, Stefanie Collins, who still works as a deputy prosecutor in the local office, has netted 24.18% of the vote.
Washington’s election system moves the top two candidates in the primary to the November ballot, regardless of party affiliation.
All three women have publicly stated that they chose to campaign against Haskell because they believe his wife’s behavior has damaged the reputation of the office, which they have pledged to restore. The totals of the two left behind by the primary, if added to the one who moves forward, could topple Haskell.
“I will tell you that I would not accept racism or bigotry or sexism of any kind in my own home. And I will tell you, I will never accept it in an office that I run,” Olsen told KREM News during the campaign.
Earlier this year, Lesley Haskell's comments on the social media site Gab were exposed by media outlets. She referred to herself as a “proud white nationalist" and called MSNBC host Joy Reid the n-word, among other controversial posts.
Her comments have since been removed and Haskell has issued a public apology for his wife's statements.
At a press conference several months ago, he acknowledged the posts were racist, but said he didn’t believe his wife was a racist.
"They're reprehensible," he said of her writings “And they've caused a lot of pain."
While Collins and Olsen have taken a tough on crime stance in their respective campaigns, Conklin is advocating for more emphasis on Spokane’s therapeutic courts to help people stabilize their lives and stay out of jails and prisons.
“Prosecutors are in a powerful position to help shape the behavior of law enforcement. The prosecutor is a key piece of any kind of reform in the system — if the prosecutor won’t cooperate, it’s virtually impossible,” Collins stated in SpokaneFAVS, a faith-based publication.
She has also publicly said that she does not believe Haskell's claim that his office is not engaged in any sort of bias.
Haskell was unable to immediately be reached for comment about the primary results