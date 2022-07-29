(The Center Square) - Spokane County Prosecutor Larry Haskell is facing three challengers in the Aug. 2 primary largely on the strength of the controversy over his wife’s perceived racist remarks earlier this year.
All three woman running against him say that his wife's behavior has damaged the reputation of the office, which they pledge to restore.
Although Haskell, a Republican, has been twice elected to that office and has taken a tough on crime stance that may be attractive to many voters, his victory is uncertain.
Earlier this year, Lesley Haskell's comments on the social media site Gab were exposed by media outlets. She had referred to herself as a “proud white nationalist" and called MSNBC host Joy Reid the n-word, among other controversial posts.
Her comments have since been removed and Haskell has issued a public apology for his wife's statements.
At a press conference several months ago, he acknowledged the posts were racist, but said he didn’t believe his wife was a racist.
"They're reprehensible," he said of her writings “And they've caused a lot of pain."
Haskell was unable to reached for comment this week about Tuesday’s primary. He was first elected in a 2014 contest and then re-elected without opposition to the office in 2018.
Vying for the top position in the prosecutor's office is Stephanie Olsen, a Republican who spent 12 years working as a deputy prosecutor for Spokane County and nearly four as a Washington state assistant attorney general.
Olsen recently told KREM News that she believed Lesley’s comments compromised the local prosecutor’s office.
“I do. I was there during this time,” she told a reporter. “There are some incredible, highly professional prosecutors in that office who have worked, and you know, they're working because they want to make a difference in our community, and they want to do something good. And then when this shadow comes over the office, where everyone's accused of being racist, or you're accused of being, you know, at one point in time, being named one of the most racist prosecutor's offices in the country, and it's just not acceptable for us. It's not acceptable for victims or offenders. I will tell you that I would not accept racism or bigotry or sexism of any kind in my own home. And I will tell you, I will never accept it in an office that I run.”
Also seeking to oust Haskell is Stefanie Collins, a Republican and a deputy prosecutor in his office with 28 years of experience. She has stated in campaign materials that she wants more focus on offender accountability and restoring public trust in the office that has grappled with fallout from the Haskell controversy.
“I have been on the job longer, done more jury trials, handled more alternative-to-incarceration programs, written more legislation, argued more appeals and done more community outreach than any other candidate in this race,” said Collins. “I bring experience and perspective. I have the respect, trust and experience to be tough, yet fair. Known as a 'fixer,' I will use my office to stop the revolving door of criminal activity and bring down the cost of prosecution. I see the need and am ready to lead.”
The final primary challenger is Deb Conklin, who is running non-partisan. She is a former Clallam County prosecutor and local Ombudsman Commission chairperson who now serves as a United Methodist pastor. She is a social justice advocate who is campaigning on putting more emphasis on Spokane’s therapeutic courts to help people stabilize their lives and keep them out of jail and prison.
“Prosecutors are in a powerful position to help shape the behavior of law enforcement. The prosecutor is a key piece of any kind of reform in the system — if the prosecutor won’t cooperate, it’s virtually impossible,” Collins stated in SpokaneFAVS, a faith-based publication.
She has also publicly stated disbelief in Haskell's claim that his office is not engaged in any sort of bias.
Under Washington law, the two candidates for the race with the most votes in the Aug. 2 primary will go on to the Nov. 8 general election.