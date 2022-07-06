(The Center Square) – Property owners in Spokane will need less money to add a separate housing unit to their land, something city leaders hope will lead to fewer homeless.
Spokane ranks among the top cities in the nation for a dramatic spike in rents, which a new study has identified as a significant contributor to a growing homeless population.
The 2022 Point in Time study provided a snapshot of the homeless population in Spokane County and why people were on the streets. The research performed by city officials, volunteers and service providers to the homeless revealed that the vast majority of the 1,757 people who were counted could not afford housing in the area.
That newly released information follows a report by the Washington State Tenants Union that Spokane has the highest rent uptick in the state and is among three cities with the most significant increases nationwide.
A housing shortage has the average monthly rent for an 890-square-foot apartment in Spokane at $1,273, according to RentCafe, an internet listing site.
A household must make over $50,000 annually to afford rent, yet more than 46% of the households in the county do not meet that benchmark, cites a report on Spokane’s situation by the New York Times.
In an effort to change those grim demographics, the Spokane City Council recently added more flexibility to the rules for developing Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs).
These units are smaller, independent homes located on the same lot as an existing single-family residence.
“Competition in the marketplace is very good, it gives people options,” said Councilor Jonathan Bingle at the June 27 meeting where the rule changes received unanimous approval.
The council also slightly lowered the cost of building ADUs because infrastructure is already in place on these properties, and only a minor engineering review of plans is necessary.
For example, the existing final cost to divide property for an additional residence is $1,820 plus $30 per acre.
Under the new code, that cost will be $350 plus $30 per acre.
The new ordinance increases the maximum size of detached ADUs from 600 to 975 square feet or 75% of the house size, which is greater.
In addition, the allowable roof height allowance for ADUs went from 17 to 25 feet.
The minimum lot size requirement of 5,000 square feet for ADUs was removed, and these units can also now be built on properties with a duplex or a triplex.
The rule for parking was changed to no longer require an off-street space for studio or one-bedroom ADUs.
“I think we’re making some big moves here but they are ones we have to make,” said Councilor Michael Cathcart.
A sticking point in last week’s council discussion was whether a property owner would still be required to occupy at least one of the dwellings on a particular site.
Councilor Lori Kinnear described herself as the “lonely voice of one,” calling for owners to be required to live on-site for three years. She said there needed to be a check in place on people from out-of-state buying and converting properties in Spokane to short-term rentals, which would displace residents.
“I will be supporting this [overall rule changes], but I do have to go on the record saying I tried,” said Kinnear.
“Frankly, units in our city are already being used for Airbnbs,” said Bingle. “So for us to just be making more units, even if that does result in more Airbnbs, it also results in more rentals or ownership opportunities or things like that throughout the community.”
According to AirDNA, Spokane has 938 active short term rental listings.