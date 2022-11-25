(The Center Square) – The Spokane City Council is poised to adopt new regulations for landlords at Monday’s meeting, but two members don’t believe the local government is entitled to being too involved in the rental housing business.
“This has the potential to run smaller landlords out of town,” said Councilor Jonathan Bingle.
He said the proposal is intrusive enough that landlords are even required to help tenants register to vote, which shouldn’t be their responsibility.
“There are so many foreseeable conflicts to this that are really nasty,” he said.
“We are essentially adding to the cost of housing while we have a housing crisis because expenses occurred by the landlord are going to get passed on to tenants,” said Councilor Michael Cathcart, who plans to introduce a series of amendments to the proposal.
The draft ordinance to establish a local program to assist landlords and tenants has been brought forward by Council President Breean Beggs and Councilor Karen Stratton. The legislative body will consider their program at the Nov. 28 meeting.
“The city of Spokane, as a municipal government, has a duty to protect public safety, to foster safe, livable, and affordable housing for everyone,” reads the proposed code.
By implementing the program, the process for people to obtain rental housing will be streamlined by establishment of universal background checks, tenant relocation and landlord mitigation programs, say Beggs and Stratton.
Their policy, if approved, will require landlords to register all units, even unattached accessory dwellings, on their property. They must purchase business licenses for each rental, and pay a $10 fee for every unit if they have more than three rentals.
Landlords must also complete an online training module created or sponsored by the Spokane Landlord’s Association, or otherwise approved by the city. Failure to complete this training within 90 days of being issued the license for a rental, will result in penalties.
Seventy-five percent of landlord business license funds will be paid into a code enforcement account to cover operational costs, including the wages of staffers who will inspect all rental properties.
Landlords will be required to provide tenants with a digital or hard-copy information packet about their rights and the responsibilities of the property owner. The packet will be developed by the city’s Code Enforcement Department, with advice and recommendations by landlord, tenant and social service housing organizations.
“The [code enforcement] program achieves compliance of health, safety and welfare code violations in/on residential rental properties that are a threat to the occupant’s safety, structural integrity of the building, and a negative impact on the surrounding neighborhoods," reads the draft ordinance.
Under the program, prospective tenants can apply for multiple dwellings and only pay once for a universal background check involving their rental history, finances and criminal offenses.
A landlord can use a screening service other than the universal check, but cannot impose any fee on the tenant for doing so.
The proposed code sets up a mitigation program to help landlords repair damages by a low-income tenant involved in a government of nonprofit-operated housing program. The city will establish rules for use of the fund, which is intended to supplement any state or federal program, and can only be accessed after the tenant’s damage deposit is exhausted.
If the code is approved, the city will provide seed money for an attorney position that will focus on tenant legal services. Fees from settlement of cases are expected to sustain the position once the program is up and running.
According to city reports, the legal program will primarily deal with rental units that have fallen below an established standard of livability. The cost of tenant relocation will be recovered from these landlords, and any settlement used to offset attorney wages and benefits.
Tenants who complain about rental conditions will be actively protected from eviction.