(The Center Square) – The Spokane Police Department is worried that supply chain disruptions could make it difficult to get replacement patrol cars through at least 2023. That concern led the agency to request that city officials spend $3 million in federal stimulus funds on 46 Ford K8 vehicles.
SPD Major Eric Olson recently told the Public Safety & Community Health Committee, comprised of city councilors, that there would be a short window of time in August or September to place vehicles orders. However, the SPD request for American Rescue Plan funds was pulled abruptly from the city council’s July 25 agenda this week without public explanation.
Council President Breean Beggs told The Center Square via email that the proposal was erroneously listed on the agenda. He said ARP funding requests are considered separately from regular budget items. He said the council members who vet those requests did not support SPD's proposal, so it should not have been placed on the agenda and published.
In addition to Beggs, Councilors Betsy Wilkerson and Zack Zappone serve on the ARP vetting committee. Beggs did not state why the SPD funding request was not supported.
Mayor Nadine Woodward has expressed concern about what will happen if aging patrol cars end up out of commission during a time when violence and property crime rates are high.
“Public safety is the number one responsibility of government,” she said. “What concerns me is that if the police department doesn’t get an order in as soon as possible, they could lose that opportunity for another year.”
Woodward said it was also concerning that Councilors Jonathan Bingle and Michael Cathcart, sponsors of the funding agenda item, were not notified that SPD's request had been pulled from consideration.
The city already has 99 police vehicles with more than 100,000 miles, which triggers higher maintenance costs, according to Rick Giddings, director of Fleet Services.
He told PS&CH at the July 11 meeting that, within two years, 53 more police vehicles would reach their life expectancy. He said patrol cars were subject to more wear and tear, so they did not last as long as models driven by citizens.
If an adequate number of patrol vehicles aren’t available due to council inaction, Woodward said officers will be forced to double up for patrols and that will mean response to fewer service calls.
Olson told PS&CH that having fewer backup vehicles could also compromise officer safety.
He said the latest state window for ordering vehicles had stayed open less than 24 hours. So many orders were received in that amount of time that some had to be cancelled, including Spokane’s order for two Chevrolet diesel Tahoe trucks previously authorized by council, he said.
Not only was there fierce competition to place orders, but supply chain disruptions meant it could take a year or more to get a vehicle delivered, said Olson.
“There are still 400 unfulfilled police vehicle orders [around the state] from last year’s window with no scheduled build date,” he said. “We’re really concerned about the shortage and being able to equip our officers as needed.”
For all the reasons listed, Olson said SPD was requesting 46 vehicles in addition to the 35 that council approved earlier this year at a cost of $2.3 in ARP funds.
Beggs reminded Olson at the PS&CH meeting that consideration of using more federal dollars for vehicles was supposed to be delayed until the results of a $100,000 special study had been completed in October.
Five councilors voted last spring for a study on the experiences of other police departments that use electric vehicles as a tool to determine future needs.
Olson told Beggs that there was no time to wait for study results given current market circumstances.
The idea for the study came about after SPD strongly criticized the performance and interior space availability of two Model Y Tesla cruisers purchased as a pilot program last year.
The council majority is pushing to move police cars from gas-powered to electric in compliance with a law signed by Gov. Jay Inslee in 2015. That law requires local and state agencies to move to electric vehicles where practicable.
SPD had requested 64 vehicles in the first round of ARP funding distribution in March and Cathcart and Bingle had been defeated in their bid to grant that request. At that time, SPD said more than 200 vehicles were needed to ensure its fleet was up to date and operating at maximum efficiency.
Woodward had also advocated that SPD be allowed to purchase at least 64 new vehicles. She felt the availability of ARP funds provided the city with the opportunity to upgrade the fleet, something that would be more difficult in the regular budgeting cycle.
Beggs and Councilors Zappone, Wilkerson, Karen Stratton and Lori Kinnear wanted to wait to spend more ARP dollars until the study results were in and they had seen what other community needs came forward.