(The Center Square) – The civilian watchdog of the Spokane Police Department (SPD) told the city council this week that he needed more authority to perform independent investigations into complaints alleging misconduct by officers.
Ombudsman Bart Logue asked to be involved in contract negotiations with the Police Guild to make changes in the agreement that determined what he could and couldn't do. He said under the existing agreement, he was not allowed to review the body camera footage of officers or personally question them.
To do either of these things would bring an “immediate fast track to arbitration” where Logue said he would be “shot down in flames.”
The Guild has dedicated more than 15 pages of its collective bargaining agreement to the City of Spokane Office of Police Ombudsman's (OPO) role and its operating framework.
“To maintain legitimacy as an oversight agency, we must be able to demonstrate independence from law enforcement, especially in the face of high-profile issues,” said Logue.
He told the council that his office is allowed to be involved throughout an investigation into possible officer misconduct, but not the findings. He cannot write a report with an opinion on the outcome of an investigation without a grievance being filed by the guild.
Media reports show that Logan has been asking to expand his powers for years.
The City of Spokane OPO and the Office of Police Ombudsman Commission (OPOC) was created in 2013. That year, 70% of voters cast ballots in favor of greater accountability within the SPD.
The mission of the OPO is to independently review police interactions with city residents and visitors, as well as provide policy recommendations and engage with the community to build public trust.
The OPOC is responsible for selecting and removing the ombudsman, evaluating that individual’s work and reporting to the city council.
Logue took the job of ombudsman in 2016. His five years in the office have not been without controversy.
In 2018, the OPOC filed a complaint on Logue’s behalf against Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl for deliberately impeding investigations by withholding records.
A year later, the police union demanded that Logue be removed from an internal investigation into an allegedly violent arrest, claiming he was not impartial and had violated city policy.
Logue was accused of filing a complaint about the incident in order to trigger an Internal Affairs investigation. The union said Logue wrongly watched body camera footage provided by a blogger at the scene before a complaint had been filed, and then released details to the media.
Logue strongly denied these allegations.
In 2019, the OPOC renewed his work contract for three more years, giving Logue high praise.
City Council President Breean Beggs referred to Logue as an “Ombudsperson” while introducing him for delivery of the annual OPO report on Monday.
Logue said his office had been contacted 1,452 times by community members. He had conducted interviews with 73 individuals who had either filed a complaint or possibly had one pending.
Most of the complaints came from District 2 in the city, he said. District 2 is the south side of Spokane that includes downtown, as well as the city’s oldest residential areas.
The majority of complaints brought to his office involved the demeanor of an officer or inadequate response, said Logue.
He told the council that last year he had referred 64 matters to SPD or other agencies and departments for review.
Logue said he had provided oversight for 88 internal interviews within SPD and reviewed 84 special cases. He had met 307 times, or had significant contact, with SPD and attended 20 review board meetings.
He had also participated in or attended 52 community meetings and events as part of his outreach.
According to Logue, there had been a downward trend in complaints about SPD in 2021, which he felt was significant.
“I want to point that out and I think credit is due in that regard,” he said.
By way of comparison, Logue said there had been 56 complaints in 2017 and that number had risen to 88 in 2018 and 100 in 2019. In 2020, there were 78 complaints and that number had fallen to 64 in 2021.
Conversely, he said the number of internal complaints within the department had risen, which showed that officers were being held accountable for their actions.
“When a department takes the opportunity to see things wrong within itself and takes action in an investigative and transparent manner, that should also increase public trust,” he said.
Although the vast majority of complaints forwarded to SPD by the OPO were determined by police investigators to be unsupported by evidence, Logue said 4% had resulted in suspension of the officer and 3% in a letter of reprimand.
He said Chief Meidl had also implemented 10 of the 17 recommendations the OPO had submitted and several more were in progress, which he felt was a positive development.
“It shows SPD is willing to consider outside input and make some adjustments,” said Logue.
He cited three incidents in 2021 that led OPO to call for a review of police tactics:
- An officer used a taser to subdue a disorderly subject for handcuffing, He said the incident unfolded quickly but there still needed to be an evaluation to determine if more de-escalation training was necessary.
- A juvenile with mental health issues was tased after he failed to comply with police directives to drop the knife he was using to hold family members hostage. The review of this matter had been dropped after the family indicated it was filing a lawsuit.
- An off-duty officer assigned to take home a city vehicle had gotten into a collision while he had civilian passengers inside. There was $29,000 of damage and the fault of the accident lay with the other driver. However, Logue said a review of policy was called to ensure SPD was not incurring liability with its practices.
Although there was positive forward movement in SPD, Logue told city officials that he had serious concerns about a lack of transparency in police actions during a May 31, 2020, protest. He had requested body cam footage of the event, but the guild had promptly filed a grievance and no footage was provided.
“Unless there is adequate jurisdiction and authority to conduct independent review, investigation, this office will always struggle with legitimacy in this area,” said Logue.
He wanted to be involved in negotiating a better working agreement for OPO.
As it was, he said every report OPO submitted to SPD about an officer’s conduct had to be completely devoid of opinion.
“It’s imperative that the contents of the report be allowed to express our opinion,” he said.
In addition, he said a copy of any OPO closing report must be submitted to the guild for review of potential contract violations in advance of publishing.
The council did not discuss Logue’s request for a seat at the collective bargaining table with the police union to consider granting him more powers.