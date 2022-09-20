(The Center Square)- The Spokane Police Department (SPD) is using $879,780 in grant funds to pay wages and benefits for six full time workers that will be part of an existing regional mental health response team.
On Monday, the city council accepted the grant from the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs (WASPC) that is run through the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO). The money will be used to hire a sergeant to supervise the team, a mental health coordinator and four police officers.
An agenda report from the Sept. 19 meeting reflects that $772,525 of the funds will cover regular payroll, $97,255 will be used for overtime and $10,000 for training and travel.
The goal of the WASPC grant is to direct individuals to community resources that provide treatment instead of incarcerating them for offenses. Although people experiencing mental health issues are not necessarily committing crimes, communities rely on SPD and SCSO to respond to situations where there are behavioral health challenges.
SPD is required under an agreement with SCSO, which administers the funds, to maintain documentation for all costs incurred under the grant for a six-year period following final payment.
SPD has to certify that services performed under the agreement do not duplicate those charged to any other grant, sub-grant or other funding source. Audits by the county, SCSO and WASPC must be allowed, along with inspection of books, documents, papers, records and equipment related to the grant.
Having mental health professionals working in the field with law enforcement promotes positive interactions between the public and agencies, which can deescalate volatile situations and reduce the potential for use of force, according to city officials.
Another benefit is that officers can turn a crisis situation over to the mental health team to focus on patrols and other public safety needs.
Earlier this year, Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward credited the team with assisting 4,090 people in crisis during a one-year period, an increase of nearly 10% from the prior year. Of those encounters, 0.8% of contacted subjects were arrested and more than 4,500 calls were diverted from patrol.
On another front, Woodward has put together a behavioral health task force of around three dozen health care, education, youth services and government officials to assess programs and resources to determine where gaps in services exist and figure out how to fill them.
The city has also put $500,000 toward the redevelopment of the former Hillyard Library into a new mental health clinic. The Spokane Community Behavioral Health Clinic is expected to open someone next year and accommodate both in-person and telehealth visit.
The center is anticipated to reduce wait times for youth counseling services, which can now take up to six months. Services will focus on trauma, suicidal thoughts, drug and alcohol addiction.