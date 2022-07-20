(The Center Square) – Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward said the number of police officers in the city per capita is far below the national average, creating a high burnout rate within the department.
She said 60 more officers are needed to put Spokane on par with other same-sized cities. As it is, she said there are 1.35 officers per 1,000 population instead of the 2.4 national average distributed by the Washington Association of Sheriffs & Police Chiefs.
Woodward intends to ask the city council for more money to beef up police ranks as a matter of public safety.
“Our officers are overworked, and it is getting more difficult to get them to volunteer for overtime to cover large community events,” she told The Center Square.
Even if the city council acts immediately to boost the number of patrol officers, Police Chief Craig Meidl said it takes more than a year to get an officer through the hiring and evaluation process, basic training and field education.
“This is not a problem that can be fixed overnight,” said Woodward.
SPD is budgeted for 356 commissioned officers, but only 306 of those officers are available to work at any given time. The remainder are either in training, injured or on other types of leave, says Julie Humphreys, SPD communications manager.
She said more officers are retiring or resigning to seek other work than the department is able to recruit at the moment, which exacerbates the problem.
Woodward cited a recent report on poor morale within the department that outlined problems facing officers when burnout occurs. In addition to responding to calls exhausted, their physical and mental health is more at risk.
The report submitted to city officials in June was compiled by a committee of officers and support staff led by Holt Widhalm, president of the local chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police.
Meidl briefed the Public Safety & Community Health Committee, comprised of city councilors, about the situation earlier this month.
He said overtime was becoming increasingly mandatory because officers were no longer volunteering for extra hours as they once had.
“Our officers are fatigued,” he said.
As a result, Meidl said it was becoming common for officers on one shift to be held over for part of another shift to meet minimum staffing levels.
He said the city is now paying a significant amount of overtime for mandated overtime to cover staffing needs. There is also discretionary overtime for special event coverage.
On Wednesday, Humphreys provided data to The Center Square showing overtime costs back to 2018. She reported overtime for 2018 at about $3.5 million and hovering around that number in 2019 and 2020. In 2021, overtime rose slightly to around $3.75 million and is already at $2.3 million for the first six months of 2022.
Humphreys said overtime costs did not dip when regular activities, such as Hoopsfest, were shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic because protests took their place.
This year, she said community events have resumed, in addition to marches and protests, which is driving up overtime costs.
In addition to a lack of patrol officers, other areas of the department are understaffed as well, Meidl told PS&CH members.
“This is across our entire agency,” he said.
Councilor Michael Cathcart, who chairs PS&CH, asked Meidl at the July 11 meeting if the department’s staffing shortage could lead the police union to file a workplace safety complaint.
Meidl said that could happen, although the city had the required number of officers on each shift.
He said low staffing directly impacts the number of crimes that can be investigated. For example, he said only 25% of felonies involving property crimes were being given extra attention.
A large portion of the department is not assigned to patrol but to special units, such as investigations into domestic violence incidents.
Meidl said duty assignments would be shifting to meet patrol needs, which will leave fewer personnel to serve on those units.
He told PS&CH members that he would present more information on that plan in August.