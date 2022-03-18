(The Center Square) – The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office and Spokane Valley Police are asking private residents and businesses to help investigators solve crimes by providing the location of their surveillance cameras.
The Video Identification Program is voluntary and can help law enforcement officials quickly find footage if a crime occurs in that area, according to Corporal Mark Gregory, public information officer for the sheriff's office.
Gregory said the law enforcement agencies are not asking for remote access to security systems.
Residents who want to sign up can let deputies know where their system is located, the direction cameras are facing, how long recordings are stored and who to contact if the cameras could have recorded anything that could have helped investigators.
Like many populated areas of the nation, violent crime is up in Spokane County, said Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich in a recent video message.
To combat that trend, Gregory said citizens can play a role if they choose.
He said a map of available video footage can help investigators recover evidence, such as images of a suspect or vehicle entering or leaving an area where a crime has occurred..
Being able to track the possible routes taken by the suspects is invaluable information, he said.
People can join the VIP by accessing www.spokanesheriff.org, clicking on the VIP icon and providing information.